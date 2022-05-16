Godskin Apostle Incantations in Elden Ring – what they are and where to find them

Godskin Apostle Incantations (sometimes referred to as Godslayer Incantations) are a category of incantations that use black flame. Because of this, most of them are altered versions of other, more standard, flame incantations. The biggest difference with these versions is the damage over time effect they apply to enemies. Importantly, this damage isn’t a set value, but is based on a percentage of the target’s maximum health, making them incredibly effective against bosses and in PvP.

The Godslayer’s Seal boosts the effectiveness of these incantations, and can be found in Stormveil Castle in an area that is unlocked with a Stonesword Key. You can also find the Godskin Prayerbook here, which is used to learn both Black Flame Blade and Black Flame.

All Godskin Apostle Incantations

Black Flame Blade: This imbues its caster’s right hand armament with black flame, adding damage as well as lingering damage over time. The duration of this incantation is fairly short (only seven seconds) but its cast speed is also quite fast, especially when following after another action. This means it is best used as a part of your attack combos to avoid downtime. Black Flame Blade requires 17 Faith.

Black Flame: This hurls a black flame ball in front of the caster, dealing significant damage as well as damage over time. A lack of tracking and a slow projectile speed can make this a bit tricky to land consistently, but it's still one of the best (and most FP efficient) damage dealers in the game. Black Flame requires 20 Faith.

Noble Presence: This causes its caster to thrust forward their belly and knock back nearby enemies. As goofy as it might look, this incantation is extremely useful for staggering enemies with very little casting delay. Unlike other Godskin Apostle Incantations, this does not deal black flame damage or damage over time. You receive Noble Presence as a reward for defeating the Godskin Noble in Volcano Manor. It requires 26 Faith.

Scouring Black Flame: This casts black flame in a cone in front of the caster, over a medium to long range depending on how low long it is charged. Although this isn't as efficient as Black Flame against high health enemies, its larger area of effect makes it useful for groups and faster enemies. You receive Scouring Black Flame upon defeating the Godskin Apostle in Windmill Village. It requires 28 Faith.

Black Flame's Protection: This reduces physical damage taken by the caster for a 70 second duration. In exchange, it reduces the effectiveness of healing. You can receive it from Gideon Ofnir after reaching Miquella's Haligtree. Black Flame's Protection requires 30 Faith

Black Flame Ritual: This summons pillars of black flame in a circle around its caster. The large area of effect combined with poise damage makes this incredibly effective against groups of fast enemies. You can get Black Flame Ritual by defeating the Spiritcaller Snail that summons the Godskin Duo. Black Flame Ritual requires 42 Faith.

