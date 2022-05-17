Golden Order Incantations in Elden Ring – what they are and where to find them

Golden Order Incantations are the incantations associated with the Golden Order fundamentalists who study the laws of nature as set by the Elden Ring. They are also often used by hunters of “those who live in death,” like D, who seek to give undead a permanent death. These incantations stand out mechanically for their dual stat requirements. Almost all of them require equal amounts of Faith and Intelligence, save for the Laws, both of which require only Intelligence.

As with several other categories of incantation, you can boost the damage dealt by Golden Order Incantations with a specialized seal: the Golden Order Seal. In addition, wearing Goldmask’s Radiant Gold Mask gives them a smaller, but still significant, damage boost.

All Golden Order Incantations

Order Healing: Counter to its name, this does not actually heal in the traditional sense. Instead, it removes the buildup of death blight on its caster. While this is useful at times, those times are few and far between, making this incantation highly situational. You can find Order Healing on a scarab in the upper level of the Siofra Aqueduct, southwest of the Aqueduct-Facing Cliffs. It requires 11 Intelligence and 11 Faith.

Discus of Light: This fires a ring of light in front of the caster that returns after a time, dealing holy damage and passing through targets. Trading the versatility of other fast casting options for high damage efficiency, this incantation is best used against large, slow targets. You can purchase Discus of Light from Brother Corhyn once he moves to Goldmask in the Altus Plateau. It requires 13 Intelligence and 13 Faith.

Order's Blade: This adds holy damage to the caster's right hand armament. In addition to the damage boost, this also prevents undead enemies from reviving. You can purchase Order's Blade from D in the Roundtable Hold, or from the Twin Maiden Husks after turning in D's bell bearing. It requires 13 Intelligence and 13 Faith.

Litany of Proper Death: This deals holy damage in a large circle on the ground centered on the caster. The primary use for this is to take out groups of skeletons quickly, and because the damage value is fairly small, that's about it. You can purchase Litany of Proper Death from D in the Roundtable Hold, or from the Twin Maiden Husks after turning in D's bell bearing. It requires 17 Intelligence and 17 Faith.

Immutable Shield: This enchants the caster's shield, giving it resistance to ailment buildup. The slow cast speed on this makes it difficult to refresh during combat, but it can come in handy when dealing with blood loss buildup in PvP in particular. You can purchase Immutable Shield from Brother Corhyn once he moves to Leyndell. It requires 19 Intelligence and 19 Faith.

Triple Rings of Light: This is a variation of Discus of Light that fires three rings of light in a cone in front of the caster. Much like Discus of Light, this deals strong damage, especially against large targets that can be hit with multiple rings. You can find Triple Rings of Light in a chest under the Prayer Room Site of Grace near the Haligtree. 23 23

Law of Causality: This creates a ring of light around the caster that will deal damage to enemies that hit the caster at least five times. This is most useful for characters that only block partial damage, such as with a two-handed weapon. Since some chip damage makes it through the block, the retaliatory damage will be triggered after receiving minimal damage. You can receive Law of Causality from Gideon at the Roundtable Hold after defeating Mohg, Lord of Blood. It requires 29 Intelligence.

Radagon's Rings of Light: This fires a large ring of light ahead of the caster, dealing holy damage. Although the good damage and large area of effect make this incantation useful against groups, it's sometimes difficult to use due to its slow cast speed. You can learn Radagon's Rings of Light after turning in the Golden Order Principia. It requires 31 Intelligence and 31 Faith.

Law of Regression: This removes negative effects from the caster, while also removing buffs from nearby enemies, making it incredibly valuable against many enemies in PvP. It also dispels illusions in the Lands Between, which could help unravel some of the world's more (spoiler) surprising secrets. You can learn Law of Regression after turning in the Golden Order Principia. It requires 31 Intelligence.

