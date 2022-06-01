The Great League tier list in Pokémon Go – June 2022

The Great League has returned to Pokémon Go. In it, you’ll have the chance to face off against other trainers in heated battles, using a handful of Pokémon. Any Pokémon you want to use in this competition will need to not exceed 1,500 CP. If it does, you will not be able to enter it on your team. You have a limited number of choices, and we’ve curated a tier list for you to use. In this guide, we detail the Great League tier list for Pokémon Go for June 2022.

Great league tier list

Lead tier list

The Pokémon in your lead spot will be the first one you use in battle. Therefore, you want to make sure they’re a bulky option, capable of handling whatever Pokémon type your opponent can throw at you during these battles.

Tier Pokémon S Alolan Ninetales, Beedrill (Shadow), Galarian Stunfisk, Jellicent, Machamp (Shadow), Medicham, Pidgeot, and Trevenant A Altaria, Azumarill, Drifblim, Gourgeist (Super), Granbull (Shadow), Machamp, Magnezone, and Mantine B Abomasnow (Shadow), Dragagle, Gardevoir (Shadow), Lickitung, Pelipper, Primeape, Sableye, Skarmory, and Swampert (Shadow) C Cresselia, Dewgong, Dragagle, Medicham, Roserade, Talonflame, Togekiss, Tropius, and Whimsicott D Aromatisse, Flygon (Shadow), Galvantula, Golbat, Obstagoon, Regirock, Sylveon, Vigoroth, and Whishcash

You want to pick a suitable Lead Pokémon that will catch your opponent off guard and make sure they deal plenty of damage, but they need to take a few punches as well. You want to avoid having any glass cannons in this role and make sure to use at least one shield for them.

Switch tier list

These will be the ideal switch Pokémon. These are normally in your second or third slot and will be the Pokémon you swap out when using your first or final Pokémon, normally to protect against specific counters for your team.

Tier Pokémon S Cresselia, Drapion (Shadow), Galarian Stunfisk, Pelipper, Politoed, Sableye, Trevenant, and Zangoose A Ariados, Froslass, Galvantula, Jellicent, Lapras (Shadow), Lickitung, Medicham, and Qwilfish B Drifblim, Electivire, Machamp (Shadow), Pidgeot, Seaking, Snorlax, Sirfetch’d, and Umbreon C Gallade (Shadow), Gliscor, Goodra, Lucario, Mandibuzz, Regirock, Sealeo (Shadow), and Sirfetch’d D Dragonair, Golbat (Shadow), Gyarados (Shadow), Hitmonchan (Shadow), Muk (Shadow), Primeape, Registeel, and Skuntank (Shadow)

The Switch Pokémon will be the one causing quite a bit of damage that you can swap to prevent your Lead or Closer Pokémon from taking an attack. If you’re trying to save your Lead Pokémon from fainting from a straight battle, you can move your Switch Pokémon on, and they can do some serious damage. You want to reserve at least one shield for this choice or two if you’re more comfortable with your bulky Lead Pokémon.

Closer tier list

The Pokémon in the Closer position in your Battle League team will be the final Pokémon you use against your opponent. It needs to be a hybrid of being a bulky Pokémon and has enough power to defeat the final choice of your opponent.

Tier Pokémon S Altaria, Azumarill, Bastiodon, Deoxys (Defense), Lanturn, Regice, Regirock, and Registeel A Alomomola, Chesnaught, Froslass, Galarian Stunfisk, Hitmontop, Magnezone (Shadow), Quagsire, Skarmory, and Trevenant B Chansey, Falinks, Ferrothorn, Heracross, Hitmontop, Ludicolo, Meganium, Sableye, and Steelix C Alolan Ninetales, Alolan Raichu, Blastoise, Cradily, Medicham, Meganium, Pachirisu, Scrafty, and Serperior D Hariyama, Muk (Alolan), Ninetales (Alolan), Primeape, Swampert, Venusaur, Whiscash, and Zapdos

Your Closer Pokémon will want to have a high amount of defense and stamina, but you don’t want to forget about making sure they have a decent amount of attack power, either. That’s what makes Registeel, Regice, and Regirock some of the best Pokémon to fill this role. They’re incredibly robust, and they have a good series of charged attacks to destroy opponents. In addition, your Closer Pokémon should not require any shields to be useful.