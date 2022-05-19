Guide to Almudron in Monster Hunter Rise – Weaknesses, Material drops, Weapons, and more

Taking on Almudron in Monster Hunter Rise will put your skills to the test. You’ll want to bring plenty of Cleansers to remove Waterblight from you, slowing you down and lowering your Stamina for this fight. You also want to watch out for the Almudron’s powerful tail as it’s capable of pooling up mud and using it against you. There are plenty of rewards you can receive for defeating an Almudron. This guide covers all of the Almudron’s weaknesses, material drops, weapons, and more in Monster Hunter Rise.

Almudron guide for Monster Hunter Rise

All Almudron weaknesses

When battling against an Almudron, you want to focus on its multiple weaknesses. If you’re planning to use Elemental damage against it, we recommend using Fire or Ice-type weapons. Water, Thunder, and Dragon are less than effective. You primarily want to use Slashing against the Head, Abdomen, and Tail, with Blunt attacks being more effective against nearly everything except the Tail Tip.

Body Parts Slashing Blunt Ammo Fire Water Thunder Ice Dragon Head 55 65 55 20 0 10 20 5 Foreleg 23 24 20 30 0 5 25 5 Abdomen 40 55 35 20 0 5 15 5 Bak 25 30 20 15 0 5 10 5 Hind Leg 25 25 20 10 0 5 10 5 Tail 55 30 35 25 0 10 20 5 Tail Tip 65 50 40 25 0 15 20 15

All Almudron material drops

When hunting an Almudron, there are several rewards you’ll receive for defeating this creature. While capturing it is effective, you can earn many the superior rewards by breaking certain body pieces off of it during a hunt and defeating it in battle.

Material drops Target Rewards Capture rewards Broken part rewards Carves Dropped materials Almudron Scale+ 17% 15% 70% from Torso

10% from Foreleg 36% from Body 30% Almudron Shell+ 28% 21% 30% from Torso

20% from Tail 26% from Body 28% Almudron Fin+ 16% 0 12% from Head

80% from Tail 22% from Body

12% from Tail 0 Almudron Whisker+ 10% 0 80% from Head 12% from Body 0 Golden Sludge 23% 13% 0 0 28% Almudron Plate 5% 5% 5% from Head 3% from Body

5% from Tail 3% Golden Almudron Orb 1% 3% 3% from Head 1% from Body

3% from Tail 1% Almudron Claw+ 0 31% 90% from Foreleg 0 10% Almudron Tail 0 12% 0 80% from Tail 0 Wyvern Tear 0 0 0 0 10% Large Wyvern Tear 0 0 0 0 40%

All Almudron weapons and armor

These are all of the weapons and armor sets you can craft that require materials an Almudron drops. Some of these materials drop off of other creatures, such as the Wyvern Tear. However, many of the Almudron materials are exclusive to this creature.

All weapons

Admiral’s Arbalance

Almudron Axe I

Almudron Axe II

Almudron Blade I

Almudron Blade II

Almudron Bowgun I

Almudron Bowgun II

Almudron Gunlance I

Almudron Gunlance II

Almudron Hammer I

Almudron Hammer II

Amphibia Allargando

Arko Nulo Yellow I

barroth Anchor II

basarios Rock Mk.II

Bellowing Blow II

Canyne Cannon II

Cat’s Curse

Clutch of the Deep

Comet Bolt

Commander’s Dagger

Delex Sail II

Doom Bringer Axe

Doom Bringer Blade

Doom Bringer Bowgun

Doom Bringer Hammer

Doombringer Gunlance

Elder Babel Spear

Frilled Flute II

Grenade Launcher II

Grimmige Katze

Hail of Mud

Hearld’s Battlebow

Iron Devil’s Soul

Jyura Pulverizers

Jyura Reaver

Jyura Silt II

Kamura Glaive IV

Kimi Ga Kiru

Lava Pick II

Leap Frog

Luto Ascia

Master Odyssey

Mud Ripper I

Mud Ripper II

Mud Shot I

Mud Shot II

Mud Twister

Ninja Parasol I

Odyssey Blade I

Origami Axe I

Plegis Needle II

Porifera Bow

Pukei Edge II

Reversal Barrage

Royal Bloom II

Scale Tornado II

Shotgun (Viper) III

Sleepy Shellsword II

Spiral Lance II

Spongia Bow II

Springnight Shot II

Sworn Rapiers I

Terracutter

Venomhail

Watercolor Glaive

Wroggi Hammer II

All armor