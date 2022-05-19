Guide to Almudron in Monster Hunter Rise – Weaknesses, Material drops, Weapons, and more

Fight in the mud against the Hermit of the Swamp.

Taking on Almudron in Monster Hunter Rise will put your skills to the test. You’ll want to bring plenty of Cleansers to remove Waterblight from you, slowing you down and lowering your Stamina for this fight. You also want to watch out for the Almudron’s powerful tail as it’s capable of pooling up mud and using it against you. There are plenty of rewards you can receive for defeating an Almudron. This guide covers all of the Almudron’s weaknesses, material drops, weapons, and more in Monster Hunter Rise.

Almudron guide for Monster Hunter Rise

All Almudron weaknesses

When battling against an Almudron, you want to focus on its multiple weaknesses. If you’re planning to use Elemental damage against it, we recommend using Fire or Ice-type weapons. Water, Thunder, and Dragon are less than effective. You primarily want to use Slashing against the Head, Abdomen, and Tail, with Blunt attacks being more effective against nearly everything except the Tail Tip.

Body PartsSlashingBluntAmmoFireWaterThunderIceDragon
Head55655520010205
Foreleg2324203005255
Abdomen4055352005155
Bak2530201505105
Hind Leg2525201005105
Tail55303525010205
Tail Tip655040250152015

All Almudron material drops

When hunting an Almudron, there are several rewards you’ll receive for defeating this creature. While capturing it is effective, you can earn many the superior rewards by breaking certain body pieces off of it during a hunt and defeating it in battle.

Material dropsTarget RewardsCapture rewardsBroken part rewardsCarvesDropped materials
Almudron Scale+17%15%70% from Torso
10% from Foreleg		36% from Body30%
Almudron Shell+28%21%30% from Torso
20% from Tail		26% from Body28%
Almudron Fin+16%012% from Head
80% from Tail		22% from Body
12% from Tail		0
Almudron Whisker+10%080% from Head12% from Body0
Golden Sludge23%13%0028%
Almudron Plate5%5%5% from Head3% from Body
5% from Tail		3%
Golden Almudron Orb1%3%3% from Head1% from Body
3% from Tail		1%
Almudron Claw+031%90% from Foreleg010%
Almudron Tail012%080% from Tail0
Wyvern Tear000010%
Large Wyvern Tear000040%

All Almudron weapons and armor

These are all of the weapons and armor sets you can craft that require materials an Almudron drops. Some of these materials drop off of other creatures, such as the Wyvern Tear. However, many of the Almudron materials are exclusive to this creature.

All weapons

  • Admiral’s Arbalance
  • Almudron Axe I
  • Almudron Axe II
  • Almudron Blade I
  • Almudron Blade II
  • Almudron Bowgun I
  • Almudron Bowgun II
  • Almudron Gunlance I
  • Almudron Gunlance II
  • Almudron Hammer I
  • Almudron Hammer II
  • Amphibia Allargando
  • Arko Nulo Yellow I
  • barroth Anchor II
  • basarios Rock Mk.II
  • Bellowing Blow II
  • Canyne Cannon II
  • Cat’s Curse
  • Clutch of the Deep
  • Comet Bolt
  • Commander’s Dagger
  • Delex Sail II
  • Doom Bringer Axe
  • Doom Bringer Blade
  • Doom Bringer Bowgun
  • Doom Bringer Hammer
  • Doombringer Gunlance
  • Elder Babel Spear
  • Frilled Flute II
  • Grenade Launcher II
  • Grimmige Katze
  • Hail of Mud
  • Hearld’s Battlebow
  • Iron Devil’s Soul
  • Jyura Pulverizers
  • Jyura Reaver
  • Jyura Silt II
  • Kamura Glaive IV
  • Kimi Ga Kiru
  • Lava Pick II
  • Leap Frog
  • Luto Ascia
  • Master Odyssey
  • Mud Ripper I
  • Mud Ripper II
  • Mud Shot I
  • Mud Shot II
  • Mud Twister
  • Ninja Parasol I
  • Odyssey Blade I
  • Origami Axe I
  • Plegis Needle II
  • Porifera Bow
  • Pukei Edge II
  • Reversal Barrage
  • Royal Bloom II
  • Scale Tornado II
  • Shotgun (Viper) III
  • Sleepy Shellsword II
  • Spiral Lance II
  • Spongia Bow II
  • Springnight Shot II
  • Sworn Rapiers I
  • Terracutter
  • Venomhail
  • Watercolor Glaive
  • Wroggi Hammer II

All armor

  • Almudron S set
  • Almudron set
  • Bazel set
  • Damascus set
  • Gargwa S set

