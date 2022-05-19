Guide to Almudron in Monster Hunter Rise – Weaknesses, Material drops, Weapons, and more
Fight in the mud against the Hermit of the Swamp.
Taking on Almudron in Monster Hunter Rise will put your skills to the test. You’ll want to bring plenty of Cleansers to remove Waterblight from you, slowing you down and lowering your Stamina for this fight. You also want to watch out for the Almudron’s powerful tail as it’s capable of pooling up mud and using it against you. There are plenty of rewards you can receive for defeating an Almudron. This guide covers all of the Almudron’s weaknesses, material drops, weapons, and more in Monster Hunter Rise.
Almudron guide for Monster Hunter Rise
All Almudron weaknesses
When battling against an Almudron, you want to focus on its multiple weaknesses. If you’re planning to use Elemental damage against it, we recommend using Fire or Ice-type weapons. Water, Thunder, and Dragon are less than effective. You primarily want to use Slashing against the Head, Abdomen, and Tail, with Blunt attacks being more effective against nearly everything except the Tail Tip.
|Body Parts
|Slashing
|Blunt
|Ammo
|Fire
|Water
|Thunder
|Ice
|Dragon
|Head
|55
|65
|55
|20
|0
|10
|20
|5
|Foreleg
|23
|24
|20
|30
|0
|5
|25
|5
|Abdomen
|40
|55
|35
|20
|0
|5
|15
|5
|Bak
|25
|30
|20
|15
|0
|5
|10
|5
|Hind Leg
|25
|25
|20
|10
|0
|5
|10
|5
|Tail
|55
|30
|35
|25
|0
|10
|20
|5
|Tail Tip
|65
|50
|40
|25
|0
|15
|20
|15
All Almudron material drops
When hunting an Almudron, there are several rewards you’ll receive for defeating this creature. While capturing it is effective, you can earn many the superior rewards by breaking certain body pieces off of it during a hunt and defeating it in battle.
|Material drops
|Target Rewards
|Capture rewards
|Broken part rewards
|Carves
|Dropped materials
|Almudron Scale+
|17%
|15%
|70% from Torso
10% from Foreleg
|36% from Body
|30%
|Almudron Shell+
|28%
|21%
|30% from Torso
20% from Tail
|26% from Body
|28%
|Almudron Fin+
|16%
|0
|12% from Head
80% from Tail
|22% from Body
12% from Tail
|0
|Almudron Whisker+
|10%
|0
|80% from Head
|12% from Body
|0
|Golden Sludge
|23%
|13%
|0
|0
|28%
|Almudron Plate
|5%
|5%
|5% from Head
|3% from Body
5% from Tail
|3%
|Golden Almudron Orb
|1%
|3%
|3% from Head
|1% from Body
3% from Tail
|1%
|Almudron Claw+
|0
|31%
|90% from Foreleg
|0
|10%
|Almudron Tail
|0
|12%
|0
|80% from Tail
|0
|Wyvern Tear
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10%
|Large Wyvern Tear
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40%
All Almudron weapons and armor
These are all of the weapons and armor sets you can craft that require materials an Almudron drops. Some of these materials drop off of other creatures, such as the Wyvern Tear. However, many of the Almudron materials are exclusive to this creature.
All weapons
- Admiral’s Arbalance
- Almudron Axe I
- Almudron Axe II
- Almudron Blade I
- Almudron Blade II
- Almudron Bowgun I
- Almudron Bowgun II
- Almudron Gunlance I
- Almudron Gunlance II
- Almudron Hammer I
- Almudron Hammer II
- Amphibia Allargando
- Arko Nulo Yellow I
- barroth Anchor II
- basarios Rock Mk.II
- Bellowing Blow II
- Canyne Cannon II
- Cat’s Curse
- Clutch of the Deep
- Comet Bolt
- Commander’s Dagger
- Delex Sail II
- Doom Bringer Axe
- Doom Bringer Blade
- Doom Bringer Bowgun
- Doom Bringer Hammer
- Doombringer Gunlance
- Elder Babel Spear
- Frilled Flute II
- Grenade Launcher II
- Grimmige Katze
- Hail of Mud
- Hearld’s Battlebow
- Iron Devil’s Soul
- Jyura Pulverizers
- Jyura Reaver
- Jyura Silt II
- Kamura Glaive IV
- Kimi Ga Kiru
- Lava Pick II
- Leap Frog
- Luto Ascia
- Master Odyssey
- Mud Ripper I
- Mud Ripper II
- Mud Shot I
- Mud Shot II
- Mud Twister
- Ninja Parasol I
- Odyssey Blade I
- Origami Axe I
- Plegis Needle II
- Porifera Bow
- Pukei Edge II
- Reversal Barrage
- Royal Bloom II
- Scale Tornado II
- Shotgun (Viper) III
- Sleepy Shellsword II
- Spiral Lance II
- Spongia Bow II
- Springnight Shot II
- Sworn Rapiers I
- Terracutter
- Venomhail
- Watercolor Glaive
- Wroggi Hammer II
All armor
- Almudron S set
- Almudron set
- Bazel set
- Damascus set
- Gargwa S set