Guide to Magnamalo in Monster Hunter Rise – Weakness, Drops, Weapons, and more

The flagship monster for Monster Hunter Rise, Magnamalo is the primary antagonist for much of both the Village and Hub campaigns. Aggressive, deadly, and possessing a unique purple flame, this monster can be a major roadblock for the unprepared hunter. Magnamalo’s gear is equally powerful, coming with the Resentment and Hellfire Cloak perks that, while not as immediately useful as Critical Eye or Weakness Exploit, are effective for the mid-game.

Magnamalo guide for Monster Hunter Rise

All Magnamalo Weaknesses

Magnamalo is resistant to Fire, Ice, and Dragon elements, cutting out many of the non-Raw meta damage options available when you first fight it. However, hunters who spec into Water and Thunder damage are well equipped to tackle Magnamalo. Don’t try to use Blast on it, as it’s immune, nor should you expect much return from any Blight effects save for Waterblight. Projectile weapons are also off the table; the Hammer and other Blunt damage options are best overall.

Body Parts Slashing Blunt Ammo Fire Water Thunder Ice Dragon Head 55 55 30 0 15 10 5 0 Torso 25 25 5 0 20 15 10 0 Foreleg 38 38 20 0 20 15 5 0 Armblade 21 24 21 0 10 10 5 0 Back 40 40 30 0 15 10 5 0 Hind Leg 30 30 25 0 25 20 5 0 Tail 46 40 45 0 15 10 5 0

Magnamalo Low-Rank Material Drops

Capturing Magnamalo can be more beneficial, especially the first couple of times you encounter it, as you don’t want to risk it getting in a lucky hit or two and sending you back to camp just as you’re about to win. Some specific rewards are also easier to come across if you capture Magnamalo. Even in the Village hunt, the monster has a lot of HP, so be prepared for a brawl. As always, break as many of its parts as you can to maximize your rewards.

Material Target Rewards Capture Rewards Broken Part Rewards Carves Dropped Materials Magnamalo Scale 17% –% 36% (Armblade) 36% (Body)

20% (Tail) 19%, 31% Magnamalo Shell 29% 37% –% 21% (Body) 26% Magnamalo Blade 21% –% 80% (Armblade) 16% (Body) –% Magnamalo Scute 7% 19% 80% (Back) –% 8% Magnamalo Tail 8% 15% –% 80% (Tail) –% Magnamalo Ghostprism 16% –% 20% (x2) (Back) 26% (Body) 30%, 35% (x2) Magna Ghostprism 2% 3% 3% (Head) 1% (Body) 1% Magnamalo Horn –% 26% 97% (Head) –% –% Wyvern Tear –% –% –% –% 50%

Magnamalo High-Rank Material Drops

While not as meta as the Nargacuga gear, Magnamalo’s equipment is important for other reasons: it’s used for equipment outside of its core tree, including Teostra, Bazelgeuse, and even Valstrax armor and weaponry. You’ll need to be pretty efficient farming Magnamalo, whether you want to or not.

Materials Target Rewards Capture Rewards Broken Part Rewards Carves Dropped Materials Magnamalo Scale+ 18% –% 20% (Armblade) 34% (Body) 16%, 30% Magnamalo Shell+ 30% 35% –% 20% (Body) 26% Magnamalo Blade+ 22% –% 80% (Armblade) 16% (Body) –% Magnamalo Scute+ 8% 18% 80% (Back) –% 8% Magna Soulprism 16% –% 20%(x2) (Back) 26% (Body) 30%, 35% (x2) Magnamalo Plate 5% 5% 5% (Head) 3% (Body), 5% (Tail) 3%, 1% Purple Magna Orb 1% 3% 3% (Part) 1% (Body), 3% (Tail) 1% Magnamalo Horn+ –% 25% 92% (Head) — –% Magnamalo Tail –% 14% –% 75% (Tail) –% Wyvern Tear –% –% –% –% 15% Large Wyvern Tear –% –% –% –% 35%

All Magnamalo weapons and armor

Here are all the Mangamalo weapons and armor you craft with its materials.

Magnamalo Weapons

Greatsword: Sinister Blade I, Sinister Blade II, Sinister Shadowblade

Swords and Shield; Sinister Sword I, Sinister Sword II, Shadekeeper

Longsword: Sinister Longsword I, Sinister Longsword II, Sinister Shade Sword

Dual Blades: Sinister Gemini I, Sinister Gemini II, Sinister Famineblades

Lance: Hidden Sinister Spear I, Sinister Spear II, Sinister Shadespear

Hammer: Sinister Hammer I, Sinister Hammer II, Sinister Shade Hammer

Light Bowgun: Sinister Bowgun I, Sinister Bowgun II, Sinister Shadow Bolt

Charge Blade: Sinister Slasher I, Sinister Slasher II, Sinister Shade Axe

Gunlance: Sinister Gunlance I, Sinister Gunlance II, Sinister Shadowshot

Hunting Horn: Sinister Strum I, Sinister Strum II, Sinister Shadestrum

Switch Axe: Sinister Axe I, Sinister Axe II, Sinister Shadowslice

Heavy Bowgun: Sinister Volley I, Sinister Volley II, Sinister Dreadvolley

Bow: Sinister Bow I, Sinister Bow I, Sinister Soulpiercer

Insect Glaive: Sinister Staff I, Sinister Staff II, Sinister Shadowstaff

Magnamalo Armor

Sinister Helm

Sinister Mail

Sinister Braces

Sinister Coil

Sinister Greaves

High-Rank Magnamaloarmor will be denoted by S after the monster’s name.