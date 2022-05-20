Guide to Nargacuga in Monster Hunter Rise – Weakness, Drops, Weapons, and more
Expect to farm a lot of Nargacuga in both the early and mid-game of Monster Hunter Rise, as their armor and weapons have some of the best stats for progression. Between early access to blue and white sharpness for your weapons and high-tier perks like Critical Eye, Evade Extender, and Evade Window, few equipment sets do quite as much quite so well. Specific Nargacuga gear is even a good option at endgame and meta levels, and it can carry you a good deal of the way there, to boot.
Nargacuga guide for Monster Hunter Rise
All Nargacuga Weaknesses
One of the best sets to farm Nargacuga gear with is, somewhat ironically, Nargacuga gear itself. The high Raw damage and excellent sharpness make even High Rank hunting a breeze. However, if you’re building for elemental damage, Nargacuga is weak to Lightning first and foremost. Fire is a distant second. Your best hit zone for damage, in either case, are the Cutwings, with both Head and Tail being good alternate damage sites.
|Body Parts
|Slashing
|Blunt
|Ammo
|Fire
|Water
|Thunder
|Ice
|Dragon
|Head
|65
|70
|40
|15
|0
|25
|10
|10
|Neck/Back
|30
|30
|35
|10
|0
|15
|5
|5
|Foreleg
|43
|43
|35
|10
|0
|20
|0
|5
|Cutwing
|21
|24
|21
|25
|5
|35
|10
|15
|Abdomen
|40
|40
|30
|10
|0
|20
|5
|5
|Hind Leg
|30
|30
|25
|10
|0
|15
|5
|5
|Tail
|46
|40
|45
|10
|0
|25
|5
|5
Nargacuga Low-Rank Material Drops
As with most monsters in Rise, you’re better off slaying Nargacuga for its parts instead of capturing it. If all you want are quick clears, capturing is always faster, but with even slightly optimized builds, taking one down doesn’t take that much longer. You will always want to break as many parts as you can during the fight, as those add to your rewards.
|Material
|Target Rewards
|Capture Rewards
|Broken Part Rewards
|Carves
|Dropped Materials
|Nargacuga Blackfur
|14%
|28%
|–%
|22%
|40%
|Nargacuga Scale
|30%
|15%
|30%
|43%
|50%
|Nargacuga Fang
|15%
|24%
|45%
|16%
|10%
|Nargacuga Cutwing
|12%
|–%
|65%
|12%
|–%
|Narga Tailspike
|14%
|20%
|–%
|8%
|–%
|Nargacuga Tail
|8%
|10%
|–%
|80%
|–15%
|Nargacuga Marrow
|7%
|3%
|–%
|12%
|–%
|Wyvern Tear
|–%
|–%
|–%
|–%
|50%
Nargacuga High-Rank Material Drops
High-rank Nargacuga gear is some of the best in the game. It doesn’t specialize in anything but is just good all around, outpacing even equipment from Valstrax and other Elder Dragons for ease of use and consistency. Farming High-Rank Nargacuga follows the same pattern as Low-Rank. Use its materials against it or something with either Thunder or Fire.
|Materials
|Target Rewards
|Capture Rewards
|Broken Part Rewards
|Carves
|Dropped Materials
|Nargacuga Pelt+
|14%
|28%
|–%
|22%
|40%
|Nargacuga Scale+
|30%
|17%
|30%
|37%
|50%
|Nargacuga Fang+
|19%
|21%
|45%
|14%
|12%
|Narga Razor
|15%
|–%
|65%
|10%
|–%
|Narga Tailspike
|8%
|15%
|–%
|5%
|10%
|Nargacuga Tail
|6%
|7%
|–%
|70%
|–%
|Narga Medulla
|5%
|3%
|–%
|12%
|–%
|Wyvern Gem
|3%
|4%
|–%
|1%
|1%
|Nargacuga Marrow
|–%
|5%
|–%
|13%
|–%
|Wyvern Tear
|–%
|–%
|–%
|–%
|15%
|Large Wyvern Tear
|–%
|–%
|–%
|–%
|35%
All Nargacuga weapons and armor
Here are all the weapons and armor you can craft from Nargacuga Materials.
Nargacuga Weapons
- Greatsword: Hidden Blade I, Hidden Blade II, Dark of Night
- Swords and Shield; Hidden Edge I, Hidden Edge II, Flash in the Night
- Longsword: Hidden Saber I, Hidden Saber II, Deepest Night
- Dual Blades: Hidden Gemini I, Hidden Gemini II, Night Wings
- Lance: Hidden Stinger I, Hidden Stinger II, Night Rains Black
- Hammer: Hidden Breaker I, Hidden Breaker II, Night Eternal
- Light Bowgun: Hidden Eye I, Hidden Eye II, Night Owl
- Charge Blade: Hidden Arsenal I, Hidden Arsenal II, Scream in the Night
- Gunlance: Hidden Gunlance I, Hidden Gunlance II, Fading Night
- Hunting Horn: Hidden Harmonic I, Hidden Harmonic I
- Switch Axe: Hidden Axe I, Hidden Axe II, Night’s Crescent
- Heavy Bowgun: Hidden Gambit I, Hidden Gambit II, Baleful Night
- Bow: Hidden Bow I, Hidden Bow I, Night Flight
- Insect Glaive: Hidden Scythe I, Hidden Scythe II, Evening Calm
Nargacuga Armor
- Nargacuga Helm
- Nargacuga Mail
- Nargacuga Braces
- Nargacuga Coil
- Nargacuga Greaves
High-Rank Nargacuga armor will be denoted by S after the monster’s name.