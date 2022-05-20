Guide to Nargacuga in Monster Hunter Rise – Weakness, Drops, Weapons, and more

Expect to farm a lot of Nargacuga in both the early and mid-game of Monster Hunter Rise, as their armor and weapons have some of the best stats for progression. Between early access to blue and white sharpness for your weapons and high-tier perks like Critical Eye, Evade Extender, and Evade Window, few equipment sets do quite as much quite so well. Specific Nargacuga gear is even a good option at endgame and meta levels, and it can carry you a good deal of the way there, to boot.

Nargacuga guide for Monster Hunter Rise

All Nargacuga Weaknesses

One of the best sets to farm Nargacuga gear with is, somewhat ironically, Nargacuga gear itself. The high Raw damage and excellent sharpness make even High Rank hunting a breeze. However, if you’re building for elemental damage, Nargacuga is weak to Lightning first and foremost. Fire is a distant second. Your best hit zone for damage, in either case, are the Cutwings, with both Head and Tail being good alternate damage sites.

Body Parts Slashing Blunt Ammo Fire Water Thunder Ice Dragon Head 65 70 40 15 0 25 10 10 Neck/Back 30 30 35 10 0 15 5 5 Foreleg 43 43 35 10 0 20 0 5 Cutwing 21 24 21 25 5 35 10 15 Abdomen 40 40 30 10 0 20 5 5 Hind Leg 30 30 25 10 0 15 5 5 Tail 46 40 45 10 0 25 5 5

Nargacuga Low-Rank Material Drops

As with most monsters in Rise, you’re better off slaying Nargacuga for its parts instead of capturing it. If all you want are quick clears, capturing is always faster, but with even slightly optimized builds, taking one down doesn’t take that much longer. You will always want to break as many parts as you can during the fight, as those add to your rewards.

Material Target Rewards Capture Rewards Broken Part Rewards Carves Dropped Materials Nargacuga Blackfur 14% 28% –% 22% 40% Nargacuga Scale 30% 15% 30% 43% 50% Nargacuga Fang 15% 24% 45% 16% 10% Nargacuga Cutwing 12% –% 65% 12% –% Narga Tailspike 14% 20% –% 8% –% Nargacuga Tail 8% 10% –% 80% –15% Nargacuga Marrow 7% 3% –% 12% –% Wyvern Tear –% –% –% –% 50%

Nargacuga High-Rank Material Drops

High-rank Nargacuga gear is some of the best in the game. It doesn’t specialize in anything but is just good all around, outpacing even equipment from Valstrax and other Elder Dragons for ease of use and consistency. Farming High-Rank Nargacuga follows the same pattern as Low-Rank. Use its materials against it or something with either Thunder or Fire.

Materials Target Rewards Capture Rewards Broken Part Rewards Carves Dropped Materials Nargacuga Pelt+ 14% 28% –% 22% 40% Nargacuga Scale+ 30% 17% 30% 37% 50% Nargacuga Fang+ 19% 21% 45% 14% 12% Narga Razor 15% –% 65% 10% –% Narga Tailspike 8% 15% –% 5% 10% Nargacuga Tail 6% 7% –% 70% –% Narga Medulla 5% 3% –% 12% –% Wyvern Gem 3% 4% –% 1% 1% Nargacuga Marrow –% 5% –% 13% –% Wyvern Tear –% –% –% –% 15% Large Wyvern Tear –% –% –% –% 35%

All Nargacuga weapons and armor

Here are all the weapons and armor you can craft from Nargacuga Materials.

Nargacuga Weapons

Greatsword: Hidden Blade I, Hidden Blade II, Dark of Night

Swords and Shield; Hidden Edge I, Hidden Edge II, Flash in the Night

Longsword: Hidden Saber I, Hidden Saber II, Deepest Night

Dual Blades: Hidden Gemini I, Hidden Gemini II, Night Wings

Lance: Hidden Stinger I, Hidden Stinger II, Night Rains Black

Hammer: Hidden Breaker I, Hidden Breaker II, Night Eternal

Light Bowgun: Hidden Eye I, Hidden Eye II, Night Owl

Charge Blade: Hidden Arsenal I, Hidden Arsenal II, Scream in the Night

Gunlance: Hidden Gunlance I, Hidden Gunlance II, Fading Night

Hunting Horn: Hidden Harmonic I, Hidden Harmonic I

Switch Axe: Hidden Axe I, Hidden Axe II, Night’s Crescent

Heavy Bowgun: Hidden Gambit I, Hidden Gambit II, Baleful Night

Bow: Hidden Bow I, Hidden Bow I, Night Flight

Insect Glaive: Hidden Scythe I, Hidden Scythe II, Evening Calm

Nargacuga Armor

Nargacuga Helm

Nargacuga Mail

Nargacuga Braces

Nargacuga Coil

Nargacuga Greaves

High-Rank Nargacuga armor will be denoted by S after the monster’s name.