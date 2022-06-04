Guide to Settlers in Going Medieval – Happiness, Health, and More

The settlers are the backbone of your civilization in Going Medieval. Without them, your civilization will be gone before it even begins. That is why it is important to keep your villagers happy, healthy, and on a well-constructed schedule. Of course, things aren’t as simple as they appear. If your settlers become too unhappy, they will leave without giving it a second chance. Here is everything you need to know to about settlers in Going Medieval.

Settler happiness

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Happiness is one of the key stats that will determine whether or not a settler sticks around. When you select a settler, you will see a small smiley-face symbol appear at the top of the box near their stats. Select the smiley face and it will show you their current mood. Placing your cursor over the bar will show you a percentage. Each settler has a target mood percentage that you will want to aim for.

Many things can affect a settler’s mood. For example, sleeping on an uncomfortable bed will decrease their mood. They will also get a mood decrease from eating raw food. Making sure your settlers have everything they need is a good way to start increasing their mood. Make sure they have cooked food, a place to practice religious beliefs, and plenty of water to prevent them from getting too depressed.

Settler health

While your health is something that can be rather complicated to figure out in the real world, in Going Medieval, you only need to focus on a few key aspects of your settlers’ health. While attacks can cause injuries, blood loss, and unconsciousness, you won’t need to worry about that too much. The stomach is where most of your problems will come from at first. Make sure to give your settlers cooked food, plenty of water, and keep them away from carcasses. This will ensure they do not end up vomiting everywhere.

In the event of an attack, each of your settlers has three other meters; consciousness, blood, and pain. Consciousness will indicate how close a settler is to fainting. Blood will indicate how much blood the villager has left, and pain will indicate how much trauma the settler is going through and whether they will fall unconscious from it.

Settler schedule and jobs

Keeping your settlers on a timely schedule will help you run the village in the event of your absence. You will find the schedule tab in the top left corner of the screen. After selecting it, you will see a 24-hour timespan broken up into hour intervals next to each settler’s name. You can divide each of these into different schedules to help your settlers focus on their needs or the needs of the village. Make sure to divide up their time between sleep, work, and leisure appropriately. This will also help with their happiness.

The jobs tab is located next to the schedule tab and shows how much of a priority each job type is to each of the settlers. You can raise your lower a jobs priority by selecting the number under the name of the job. The closer to one a job is in priority, the sooner it will get done and the more focus a village will give the job. Keep this in mind when determining which jobs each settler should accomplish.