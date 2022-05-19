Guide to Tetranadon in Monster Hunter Rise – Weaknesses, Drops, Weapons, and more

Tetranadon is one of the many monsters you can hunt down in Monster Hunter Rise. It’s a creature with several valuable resources you’ll want to add to your collection, and going after it will give you access to specific weapons and armor you can use in your adventure. In this guide, we’re going to cover the many weaknesses, potential drops, and weapons you can craft by hunting Tetranadon in Monster Hunter Rise.

Tetranadon Guide in Monster Hunter Rise

All Tetranadon weaknesses

You will want to aim for specific parts of Tetranodon’s body to optimize your attacks. This is because some places of Tetranodon are weaker to specific attacks than others. Here’s a full breakdown of Tetranadon’s weaknesses for each body part.

Body Parts Slashing Blunt Ammo Fire Water Thunder Ice Dragon Head 65 70 60 20 0 30 15 10 Neck 50 55 40 10 0 20 5 5 Torso 40 40 30 10 0 20 5 0 Foreleg 50 45 40 15 0 25 10 5 Back 25 35 25 5 0 10 5 0 Hind Leg 35 30 25 5 0 15 0 0 Tail 30 30 25 5 0 15 0 0

All Tetranadon material drops

A Tetranandon will drop different parts depending on if you’re battling it as a low rank or a high rank monster. However, you’ll primarily be going after it as a high rank monster, where it offers the best rewards for the best weapons you can craft using this creature’s parts. These are all of the material drops for a high rank Tetranandon.

Material drops Target Rewards Capture rewards Broken part rewards Carves Dropped materials Tetranandon Hide+ 24% 21% 100% 44% 30% Tetra Carapace+ 32% 33% 100% 32% 70% Tetranandon Beak+ 8% 12% 70% 5% 0 Torrent Sac 24% 29% 70% 19% 0 Stoutbone 12% 0 0 0 0 Tetranandon Disc+ 0 5% 100% 0 0 Glittering Nacre 0 0 0 0 20% Shiny Nacre 0 0 0 0 50%

All Tetranadon weapons and armor

You can collect multiple materials from downing a Tetranandon. These are the many weapons and armor you can craft using these materials. Some materials appear on other creature drops, such as the Torrent Sac, which can drop from a Royal Ludroth or a Jyuratodus.

