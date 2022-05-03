Halo Infinite Season 2 Battle Pass: All Content and Rewards
A whole new line of items to grab.
Halo Infinite’s Season 2 Lone Wolves Battle Pass is available now and gives you access to 100 tiers of new items. From armor customizations to AI and emblems, there is plenty for you to unlock whether you level up the free version or pay the 1,000 Credits to get the premium. Here is a complete list of everything you can unlock in the Season 2 Lone Wolves Battle Pass for Halo Infinite.
Note: all items in italics below are a part of the premium version of the battle pass.
- 1 – Broken Dreams backdrop, Survival of the Fittest kill effect
- 2 – Brawler helmet
- 3 – Lone Wolf charm
- 4 – UA/Type DP knee pads, MK17 MOD1 CBRN/Kuznets helmet attachment
- 5 – Challenge Swap, 100 Credits
- 6 – Rakshasa armor core, XP Boost
- 7 – Challenge Swap, Irongrip Rails shoulder (L)
- 8 – Challenge Swap, Irongrip Rails shoulder (R)
- 9 – Alabaster Cognac vehicle paint, UTIL/RIPRAIL
- 10 – Challenge Swap, Black Coral Bone armor paint
- 11 – RASETSU Helmet, XP Boost
- 12 – Fireteam Hellhound Emblem
- 13 – Challenge Swap, XCUDO NXS wrist
- 14 – UA/CAMBRA shoulder (L), XCUDO KNEX knee pads
- 15 – UA/CAMBRA shoulder (R), 100 credits
- 16 – Challenge Swap, XP Boost
- 17 – High Charity AI color
- 18 – Challenge Swap, Deep Stalker armor paint
- 19 – Evolved charm, FCI-I/SPDR/Trapdoor chest
- 20 – Challenge Swap, Stribog Helmet
- 21 – Bistre Momentum vehicle paint, XP Boost
- 22 – Fireteam Hellhound Emblem
- 23 – Challenge Swap, Mentor’s Gift visor
- 24 – Alabaster Cognac Coating, HUL-I/RS/Rosekey helmet attachment
- 25 – Challenge Swap, 100 Credits
- 26 – Mirius gloves, XP Boost
- 27 – Cross Purposes backdrop
- 28 – Challenge Swap, Armed Respite stance
- 29 – Bluewood Bole armor paint, Power Projection weapon paint
- 30 – Challenge Swap, Sigrid Eklund armor kit
- 31 – Volant helmet, XP Boost
- 32 – Catawba Liver vehicle paint
- 33 – Challenge Swap, Fireteam Hellhound armor emblem
- 34 – UA/Toktu shoulder (L), Rampart Helmet
- 35 – UA/Toktu shoulder (R), 100 Credits
- 36 – Challenge Swap, XP Boost
- 37 – Ank gloves
- 38 – Challenge Swap, TAC/M2497 Pouches chest
- 39 – TAC/Paradise Rig chest, TAS/Orcus helmet attachment
- 40 – Challenge Swap, Searing Wind AI color
- 41 – Watsmil Ammo Pouch, XP Boost
- 42 – Fireteam Hellhound nameplate
- 43 – Challenge Swap, Catawba Liver armor paint
- 44 – Unyielding Will visor, UA/Azhanti helmet attachment
- 45 – Challenge Swap, 100 Credits
- 46 – TAC/Pacrat Rig chest, XP Boost
- 47 – Charging Armadillo visor
- 48 – Challenge Swap, UA/Philes shoulder (L)
- 49 – Cascade Clay, UA/Philes shoulder (R)
- 50 – Challenge Swap, IRATUS AI
- 51 – Hul-I/RS [X]/Hemlock helmet attachment, XP Boost
- 52 – Fireteam Jorogumo vehicle emblem
- 53 – Challenge Swap, TAC/RS/Midnight helmet attachment
- 54 – UA/HYBL shoulder (L), Blazing Gunmetal armor paint
- 55 – UA/HYBL shoulder (R), 100 Credits
- 56 – Challenge Swap, XP Boost
- 57 – Sportstek Model 21 knee pads
- 58 – Challenge Swap, Util/Coolshot shoulder (L)
- 59 – Byzantium Dream armor paint, UTIL/Coolshot shoulder (R)
- 60 – Challenge Swap, UTIL /Coolpack chest
- 61 – Moa Delight AI color, XP Boost
- 62 – Fireteam Jorogumo weapon emblem
- 63 – Challenge Swap, AKIS II-Grid helmet
- 64 – Bluewood Bole vehicle paint, Liteknuckle gloves
- 65 – Challenge Swap, 100 Credits
- 66 – UA/Type BF knee pads, XP Boost
- 67 – Medkit charm
- 68 – Challenge Swap, UTIL/Medkit utility
- 69 – Old Voodoo armor paint, TAS/Lantifrid helmet attachment
- 70 – Challenge Swap, Packmaster’s Glare armor effect
- 71 – Linebreaker helmet, XP Boost
- 72 – Controlled Growth visor
- 73 – Challenge Swap, Fireteam Jorogumo armor emblem
- 74 – UA/Vorentus shoulder (L), Metashak Tallyho helmet attachment
- 75 – UA/Vorentus (R), 100 Credits
- 76 – Challenge Swap, XP Boost
- 77 – UTIL/Teccniqe Iota-12 shoulder (L)
- 78 – Challenge Swap, UTIL/Teccnique Iota-12 shoulder (R)
- 79 – Sizzling Coral armor paint, Brace of Blades utility
- 80 – Challenge Swap, Artaius helmet
- 81 – HUL[5X]/BNR/Echelon helmet attachment, XP Boost
- 82 – Fireteam Jorogumo nameplate
- 83 – Challenge Swap, Fireblood Rift visor
- 84 – UA/Tomris shoulder (L), TAS/Patton helmet attachment
- 85 – UA/Tomris shoulder (R), 100 Credits
- 86 – Challenge Swap, XP Boost
- 87 – UA/Type MEP[B] knee pads
- 88 – Challenge Swap, Banished Trophy shoulder (L)
- 89 – ECRU Abbey armor paint, Banished Trophy shoulder (R)
- 90 – Challenge Swap, AAP/ Heartplate chest
- 91 – Tactical Modalities visor, XP Boost
- 92 – Stoic stance
- 93 – Challenge Swap, Olympus Tactical weapon paint
- 94 – UA/Deming shoulder (L), Hieu Dinh armor kit
- 95 – UA/Deming shoulder (R), 100 Credits
- 96 – Challenge Swap, XP Boost
- 97 – UTIL/Entrenching Tool utility
- 98 – Mantle backdrop, Huntmaster’s Trail effect set
- 99 – Challenge Swap, Skullbearer Trophy shoulder (L)
- 100 – Deaconcrest Shield Node wrist, Skullbearer Trophy shoulder (R)