Halo Infinite Season 2 Battle Pass: All Content and Rewards

Halo Infinite’s Season 2 Lone Wolves Battle Pass is available now and gives you access to 100 tiers of new items. From armor customizations to AI and emblems, there is plenty for you to unlock whether you level up the free version or pay the 1,000 Credits to get the premium. Here is a complete list of everything you can unlock in the Season 2 Lone Wolves Battle Pass for Halo Infinite.

Note: all items in italics below are a part of the premium version of the battle pass.