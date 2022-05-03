Halo Infinite Season 2 Patch Notes – Buffs, Nerfs and more

Halo Infinite has seen its fair share of ups and downs during its first season. Many complaints were levied about progression, cosmetic updates, and a lack of core content to keep the community engaged. With the launch of season 2, a narrative season named Lone Wolves, developer 343 is shipping a bevy of updates addressing every aspect of the Halo Infinite experience. Season 2 also includes a whole new battle pass with cosmetics to earn as well.

New Maps and Modes

image via 343 Industries

Season 2 of Halo infinite adds a pair of much needed maps to the multiplayer experience.

Breaker – A new big team battle map pictured above. The ruin of a Banished base is also home to the new Last Spartan Standing mode.

Catalyst – A new four versus four arena map. This mid-sized map will be featured heavily in the return of fan favorite mode, King of the Hill from previous Halo titles.

On top of these new maps, a grip of new modes are joining the festivities and should provide some much needed variety to the standard selection of game types.

King of the Hill

Land Grab

Last Spartan Standing

Multiplayer Sandbox Changes

image via 343 Industries

The core balance and feel of the multiplayer is being changed in some minor and major ways. A lot of backend updates are being implemented to prevent crashing on PC. Other updates to server latency and desync are also being addressed. This is the list of sandbox changes coming alongside the new maps and modes.

Melee

Melee damage has been reduced by 10% in both multiplayer and campaign. In multiplayer, this change to melee damage makes the Mangler a 2-shot beatdown rather than a 1-shot beatdown. In Ranked multiplayer only, the Battle Rifle has increased melee damage. This change was made to preserve the Battle Rifle’s two-burst beatdown after the global melee reduction.

Other changes to melee will also result in the following improvements for multiplayer: “Traded” melee kills will occur more often now than in Season 1. Improved snapping to enemies during melee lunges. Improved enemy collision immediately after meleeing.



Mangler

In addition to the melee damage change noted above, the following changes were also made to the Mangler in multiplayer: Reduced starting reserve ammo from 24 to 16. Reduced max ammo capacity from 56 to 40.



Ravager

The Ravager’s base shot is now stronger than before and is therefore capable of a two-burst kill.

Drop Wall

The Drop Wall is now stronger than before and deploys faster once it hits the ground.

Overshield

The Overshield now grants an additional half bar of shielding.

Warthog

The Warthog’s tire positions and suspension have been adjusted to better improve its handling on uneven terrain.

Chopper

When boosting, the Chopper will now one hit kill all vehicles except for the Scorpion and Wraith.

Banshee

The Banshee’s mobility and weapons have received multiple buffs: The Banshee can now move slower and faster than before, including when turning. Weapons cooldown faster and deal more damage.



Slide

Velocity gained from landing into a slide on a ramp has proportional reduction based on fall height.

JUMPS

Multiple collision fixes on all previously released multiplayer maps. Some examples of these improvements include: Smoothing out traversal on the ground. Fixing player’s standing on out of bounds rock ledges. Removing or adjusting collision on small props and thin ledges.



These changes will shift the meta for ranked and non-ranked Halo multiplayer battles. Some of these changes were requested by the player base and time will tell how they will be received by the community.