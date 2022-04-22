Heardle song of the day: Daily clues and answer (April 22, 2022)

If you’re looking to put your pop music knowledge to the ultimate test, you probably have looked into Heardle. This music-based puzzle game gives players the opening to a song in bite-sized chunks so they can try to guess the title of the tune. The opening gets longer after each incorrect guess, making it easier to guess.

The game follows a similar formula to Wordle, keeping stats for players as you play each day. Fail to guess, and your streak is broken. You will have to wait until the next day at midnight to try again. If failure isn’t an option, however, you can find the answer to the April 22 Heardle below.

Today’s Heardle Clues

Don’t want to just dive into the answer? Here are a few clues to jog your memory.

This song was first released in 2001

It was on this singer’s English-language debut album

This singer is known for her trustworthy hips

Still not quite sure? The answer is just below.

Heardle Answer for Today

(Screenshot by DoubleXP)

Today’s Heardle answer is Whenever, Wherever by Shakira. Though this album, Laundry Service, was her first in English, it was actually her fifth full-length album. This song became the Columbian superstar’s breakout hit in English-speaking territories and remains one of her signature songs. More than twenty years later and it is still a jam.