Heavy Thrusting Swords in Elden Ring – how to use them and where to find them

Heavy Thrusting Swords are what many Elden Ring players will end up with after finding the normal Thrusting Sword class is underwhelming — they instead may want to wield a thrusting weapon with adequate reach and damage. Like the Great and Colossal Swords, the Heavy Thrusting Sword weapons differentiate themselves from the Thrusting Swords by being bigger and generally more viable in a wider range of scenarios. This is due to their often extended reach and damage and ability to penetrate shields.

That’s not to say that Thrusting Swords don’t have their drawbacks since they generally require a bit more leveling into both Strength and Dexterity over their standard Thrusting Sword counterparts. For the most part, they are able to attack with minimal wind-up and spacing between strikes. However, this does also come at a slightly higher stamina cost.

Heavy thrusting weapons in Elden Ring

Bloody Helice

A perfect option for all the Bleed damage builds out there, the Bloody Helice is unique for its Dynast’s Finesse skill which provides users a few invincibility frames during its wind up and dishes out a good amount of Blood Loss buildup. Aside from having 16 Strength, 19 Dexterity, and 17 Arcane, potential Bloody Helice wielders will have to defeat the Sanguine Noble in the WritheBlood Ruins to the north of the Second Church of Marika.

Dragon King’s Cragblade

Harnessing the power of thunder and possessing a game-breaking skill, the Dragon King’s Cragblade isn’t an easy weapon to get or use till later in the game but any Elden Ring player with a level 37 Dexterity and 18 Strength skill should go out of their way to get. The notable bit of the Cragblade is its Thundercloud Form skill which turns its user into a cloud of lightning to deliver a shocking downward slash. The first thing to getting the Cragblade is to fight Dragonlord Placidasax in the Crumbling Farum Azula and hand their Remembrance off to Enia at the Roundtable Hold.

Godskin Stitcher

A capital “T” Thrusting weapon, the Godskin Stitcher may not have a unique skill or damage type but it makes up for it by being a standard in the Heavy Thrusting Swords category. Aside from requiring 14 Strength and 17 Dexterity, the Godskin Stitcher’s perspective wielder will have to fell the Godskin Noble at Volcano Manor.

Great Épée

One of the earliest Heavy Thrusting Swords made available in the game, the Great Épée is essentially a larger and more useful rendition of the Elden Ring’s Rapier and Escott swords and maintains many of the same traits. This includes the primary use of thrusting attacks and the ability to attack from behind shields, but with the added benefit of more reach making the weapon more viable when facing off against multiple foes. Being the first Heavy Thrusting Sword, the Épée has a lower set of skill requirements at 15 Strength and 16 Dexterity and can be found to the southeast of the Agheel Lake southern Site of Grace in a chest near a grouping of Godrick’s soldiers.