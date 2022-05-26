Hitting Cloud 9 achievement guide for Roller Champions

Roller Champions’ full achievement and trophy list includes a dose of challenges that check out for a competitive game. You’ll have to win a number of matches, perform well during them, and gain a lot of fans along the way. Skaters on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One have a full 1000 gamerscore to earn, but while PlayStation 5 and PlayStation players can complete the same tasks, they won’t receive a platinum trophy for doing them all. PC and Nintendo Switch owners just get the game as is, but the free-to-play experience does at least support crossplay and cross progression.

One particular achievement/trophy takes a special trick to earn. It’s called Hitting Cloud 9, and it requires you to “touch the ceiling of any arena match type,” as per the description. You can do that in Quick, Ranked, or Custom matches, but the last of those will probably be better for most players. Still, it’s easier said than done. Here’s how to unlock Hitting Cloud 9.

Hitting Cloud 9 in a Quick or Ranked Match

The most important thing to remember is ABP: always be pumping, like in the screenshot at the top of this article. As the tutorial says, you’ll gain speed by squatting as you skate downhill. Remember to do this every time you come down the pipe then let off as you level out — you’ll maintain a high speed that way.

You’ll also need to make use of drafting. To do this, trail behind an opponent or teammate for a moment until you see the shoulder button prompt on screen. You’ll get an extra burst of speed when you press it. You’ll need to basically ignore the actual match and focus on speed, building up enough moment to rocket yourself all the way up the inner or outer wall — the inner is better since there’s no extra slope to deal with. If you can’t quite get there, pump on the way back down to keep up all the speed you accumulated.

Hitting Cloud 9 in a Custom Match

If you don’t want to be a bad teammate by going for the challenge in the middle of a real game, then try attempting it in a Custom Match instead. You’ll unlock the option after completing a single Quick Match. The same techniques apply here: focus on pumping and drafting. The difference is that you can invite a group of friends and play without the pressure of performing for strangers. In fact, you could even chain together drafts and help the whole crew hit cloud nine.