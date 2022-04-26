How are PlayStation Plus and Now subscriptions handled during the service merge? Answered

PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now are combining into a single, three-tiered service in June. Odds are, you have an existing subscription to one of those that overlaps with the merger. What happens to your subscription in that case? The answer has two parts, and they’re both pretty pleasant.

The PlayStation Plus page has the important info in its FAQ section. “If you are subscribed to both services when the new PlayStation Plus launches, you will be migrated into the PlayStation Plus Premium membership plan,” it reads. “You will have a new single payment date based on the longer of your two subscriptions.” You’ll be automatically enrolled in the new combined service when it launches on June 13. The Premium tier is actually a step up from either of the separate services, as it includes monthly free PS Plus games and access to a library of PS3, PS2, and PSP games for streaming and downloading. All of that is part one.

Part two is that you won’t need to worry about which tier of the new service to sign up for until your existing subscription expires. It won’t come as a surprise when it does. “You will be notified via email of your new payment date and subscription fee,” the FAQ states. Premium is pricier than any existing single subscription, so you’ll be able to switch to a lower tier or outright cancel the service if that’s what you wish.