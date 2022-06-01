Managining your game installs can be a tricky task sometimes. Sure, you would love to have every single game you own installed on your devices at all times, but that just is not feasible with how large install sizes have become. The Diablo series has a history of having pretty fair install sizes for what they offer. Here are the file sizes and required space needed for Diablo Immortal on mobile phones and PC.

Related: Is Diablo Immortal free-to-play? Answered

How big is Diablo Immortal? File size and required space

On Android, Diablo Immortal takes up 4 GB of total storage at launch. As of this writing, we are unsure if the iOS version differs at all in its install size and will update this article if that is the case. As for the PC port of the game, during the preload for the beta of the game, Diablo Immortal’s install size is 27 GB.

The reason these two sizes differ so much is because of the platforms they are on. For starters, 27 GB of data on a phone would be unheard of and not viable with how many other things you tend to have on your phone. Also, the PC version will be working with more powerful hardware to ensure that the game looks better.

Luckily, while both versions of Diablo Immortal have a bit of heft to them, they are not nearly as large as some other games you can come across on their respective markets. That being said, these are just the install sizes for the game at launch. As time passes and updates and more content are added, these sizes will grow, demanding more of your precious storage space.