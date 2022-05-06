How big is Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak’s file size?

The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak file size on both Nintendo Switch and PC has been revealed by Capcom, letting everyone know exactly how much room they’ll need to have free to install and play the expansion. Fortunately, the file size of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is not so large as the monsters you’ll be hunting.

What is the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak file size?

The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak file size is 13 GB. Luckily, you won’t need to clear too much space for the installation of the hefty expansion. Simply download and install the update to start playing once you have purchased Sunbreak.

Considering the large amount of content added with Sunbreak, a 13 GB file size isn’t too bad. Unfortunately, every Monster Hunter Rise player has to install the 13 GB update for Sunbreak, even if you haven’t bought the expansion. At least you get an Item Pack and Grooming Ticket for your troubles, along with balance changes for each weapon type and bug fixes.

Once you have downloaded and installed the update, you can see who all the new characters in Sunbreak are, wrangle with the terrifying Garangolm in the new Citadel area, and more. Unfortunately, there is no crossplay between the Switch and PC, meaning you can’t play with friends across the two platforms or share a save file. Choose where to install Sunbreak wisely.