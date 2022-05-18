How Blood works in V Rising

It makes sense when you think about it, but blood is a vital resource within V Rising for multiple reasons. The vampire-centric survival-crafter tasks players with rebuilding a grandiose empire against other players and NPCs.

A core concept of V Rising is blood, and it works in two separate ways.

The first is your Blood Pool. This resource is gauged by the orb on the bottom of the screen, in the center. Gained from eliminating creatures and feeding upon them, the Blood Pool is drained by performing actions, such as combat or resource gathering. Once the Blood Pool empties entirely, the player will begin to take consistent ticks of damage until the pool is either filled again, or the player dies from a lack of blood.

It’s vital to always ensure that you have some means of blood within your inventory, as it’s not guaranteed players will be able to find fresh blood while maneuvering out in the field. Rats, while disgusting, offers a small amount of blood, and can be carried in the players’ inventory until a time of need.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The second way that Blood comes into play in V Rising is by Blood Types. By selectively feeding on specific creatures, players can effectively specialize into specific classes. Feeding from poachers gives the Rogue bloodtype, which increases both crit and movement speed. Many enemy archetypes offers multiple blood types, which in turn allows you to better tune how your character operates.

Also note that various enemies have differing Blood Quality, notated on the screen when hovering over an enemy type as a percentage, just beneath the health bar. In the screenshot below, we can identify the highlighted Thug as having a Warrior Blood Type of 9% quality.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Blood quality is not stackable, meaning players must be discerning about whom they select for feeding upon, and who is simply laid to rest. On death, your Blood Type is switched back to ‘Frail’, bestowing no additional effects. Plan your attacks accordingly to stack up your preferred buffs, and you’ll have no problem rending enemies from this mortal coil.