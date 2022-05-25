How co-op works in Sniper Elite 5

The long-running Sniper Elite series has featured cooperative play since its inception. From split-screen, LAN, and now cross-platform play, the co-op in Sniper Elite is riveting and often comes with some unique quirks. Sniper Elite 5 is no different, featuring a bevy of options and modes to tackle with a friend. This guide will break down all of the options at your disposal.

Spotter and sniper

Screenshot by Double XP

Once you are at the main menu, players will be presented with an option to either host or join a co-op campaign game. Hopping into the host option will bring up the above-captured screen and give a couple of new options to the fold. Public lobbies and allow Axis invasions.

Public or private lobbies will allow you to create a room that players can search for across all platforms. Select a mission and a preset or custom difficulty of your tuning, and then players online can find and enter your lobby to prepare for an extended session. Private lobbies allow you to send an invite to a friend or generate an invite code. This invite code is critical as it will enable you to play with friends on a different platform than you. PC with Xbox, Xbox with PlayStation, or any mixture of the three.

Axis invasions will enable other players to invade your campaign game as enemy snipers. This is a fun mode but can be disruptive if you aren’t familiar with the mechanics’ work.

Surviving together

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Survival mode is a four-player co-op mode that can be played with players on multiple platforms. The same options presented for the campaign co-op are here, except for the lack of any Axis invasions.

These survival modes take place in one of three maps, with all character rank progression carrying over into your campaign progress. This makes an effective form of leveling and enjoying some co-op carnage with a group of friends, regardless of platform.