Don’t you just hate it when you get into a fight with your best friend? This type of thing happens a decent amount in Swansong. You get into a Confrontation, and you need to figure out a way to get out of it. Of course, you can’t always be the victor when it comes to a fight, especially against a vampire. Luckily, you get a few opportunities to say the right thing. Here is how Confrontations work in Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Confrontations usually begin after an important decision comes. Most likely, the first Confrontation you will come across is between Emem and Journey. Depending on whether you win or lose, the story will change accordingly. Each Confrontation has multiple stages. Each stage requires you to respond with the appropriate dialogue option, or you will lose. Each time you lose or win a stage on the Confrontation, it will get marked on the top of the screen.

Each Confrontation gives you a certain number of misses before you fail. For example, the Confrontation between Emem and Journey allows you to miss three times. If you exceed the number of misses you are allowed, you will automatically fail the Confrontation. If you manage to win most of the stages, you will win the Confrontation, and the story will play out in your favor. If you miss the final stage of the Confrontation and still have available misses, the final stage will replay until a win or loss is decided. This will allow you to gain victory in case your reach the final stage with a tie. Just try not to let it come to that if you can help it. Remember, the key to winning a Confrontation is to listen to the other side of the argument and have a solid defense against what they say. You can even use your Skills and Discipline during a Confrontation.