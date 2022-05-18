How Discipline and Skills work in conversation in Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong

Dialogue is a fickle thing. Say the wrong thing, and everything will turn badly. Soon you will be at the mercy of multiple vampires who aren’t happy with you. This is why it is important to choose the right dialogue options and know when and how to use your Skills and Disciplines. Of course, it also helps to know what they are. This is everything you need to know about how Discipline and Skills work in Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong.

What are Disciplines and Skills?

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Skills that the capabilities that your character has. In Swansong, you will play as Emem, Leysha, and Galeb. Each one of these characters has its own set of skills that can help them in the world and during conversations. You cannot have a character use a skill that they don’t possess. Disciplines are supernatural abilities that vampires inherit from their clans. Like Skills, Disciplines can be used in conversation to help persuade the person you are talking to. These abilities can change the flow of a conversation and make things work out in your favor.

How Disciplines and Skills work

Screenshot by DoubleXP

During a conversation, you will see both Skills and Disciplines appear for certain responses. During this time, you will be able to use your Skill or Discipline to help change the flow of a conversation. Skills include things like Persuasion, Psychology, and Rhetoric, while Disciplines include things like Dominate and Presence. Depending on which type of ability you use, you will see a decrease in your Willpower or an increase in your Hunger. If you lack the Willpower to use a skill during a conversation, it will become unavailable, so use your Skills wisely or consume items to regenerate your Willpower. Using your Discipline will generate Hunger. Reaching your Hunger limit will prevent you from using your powers, but it will also put you at risk of losing control.