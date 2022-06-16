How do Bobbleheads work in Fallout 76

There are many different types of items in Fallout 76 that benefit your character as they travel across the wastelands of Appalachia. While you may be familiar with Stimpaks, the normal healing item, and the various drugs, you may not be familiar with Bobbleheads. These items are rare to find and are hidden across Appalachia in areas you wouldn’t normally look. Can you find the whole lot of them?

What are Bobbleheads and where do they spawn?

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Introduced back in Fallout 3, Bobbleheads are an item that you can use to gain a temporary buff. Depending on which Bobbleheads you find, you will gain different buffs. There is a different Bobblehead for each aspect of your character. For example, the Small Guns Bobblehead increases the damage you deal with small guns by 20% for one hour. Once the benefit wears off, the Bobblehead is consumed and you will need to find it again to regain the benefit.

Bobbleheads can spawn in almost any area around Appalachia. Some of the best places to search for them are:

Wavy Willard’s Water Park On a shelf in the maintenance shed by the pool On a shield in an open locker in the locker area by the pool On a table in the mouth of the alligator on the water slide

Tyler County Fairgrounds On the shelf in front of the large Nuka-Cola stand On a token machine by the basketball game On a table inside the metal shed

Alpine River Cabins Under the beds in the southernmost cabin Under the beds in the southeasternmost cabin Around the fire pit in the center of the area



Those are just some of the various areas you can find Bobbleheads across Appalachia. Keep your eyes peeled. Each Bobblehead features the Vault Boy wearing a Vault 76 jumpsuit.

How to use Bobbleheads and the benefits

Screenshot by DoubleXP

There are a total of 20 different Bobbleheads in Fallout 76 that each have a different effect when you use them. To use a Bobblehead, go into your inventory and scroll over to the Aid section under items. Select the Bobblehead like you would any other item to use it. You can gain the following effect from the Bobbleheads:

Bobblehead: Agility – Increases Agility score by two points for one hour

– Increases Agility score by two points for one hour Bobblehead: Big Guns – Increases damage with heavy weapons by 20% for one hour

– Increases damage with heavy weapons by 20% for one hour Bobblehead: Caps – Increases your chances of finding better Cap Stashes for one hour

– Increases your chances of finding better Cap Stashes for one hour Bobblehead: Charisma – Increases your Charisma score by two points for one hour

– Increases your Charisma score by two points for one hour Bobblehead: Endurance – Increases your Endurance score by two points for one hour

– Increases your Endurance score by two points for one hour Bobblehead: Energy Weapons – Increases damage with energy weapons by 20% for one hour

– Increases damage with energy weapons by 20% for one hour Bobblehead: Explosive – Increases damage with explosive by 30% for one hour

– Increases damage with explosive by 30% for one hour Bobblehead: Intelligence – Increases your Intelligence score by two points for one hour

– Increases your Intelligence score by two points for one hour Bobblehead: Leader – Gain five percent additional experience points for one hour

– Gain five percent additional experience points for one hour Bobblehead: Lockpicking – Increases the size of the lockpicking sweet spot by 30% for one hour

– Increases the size of the lockpicking sweet spot by 30% for one hour Bobblehead: Luck – Increases your Luck score by two points for one hour

– Increases your Luck score by two points for one hour Bobblehead: Medicine – Increases Stimpak healing by 30% for one hour

– Increases Stimpak healing by 30% for one hour Bobblehead: Melee – Increases damage with melee weapons by 20% for one hour

– Increases damage with melee weapons by 20% for one hour Bobblehead: Perception – Increases your Perception score by two points for one hour

– Increases your Perception score by two points for one hour Bobblehead: Repair – Increases the duration of Fusion Cores by 30% for one hour

– Increases the duration of Fusion Cores by 30% for one hour Bobblehead: Science – Increases the number of tries when hacking by one for one hour

– Increases the number of tries when hacking by one for one hour Bobblehead: Small Guns – Increases damage with ballistic weapons by 20% for one hour

– Increases damage with ballistic weapons by 20% for one hour Bobblehead: Sneak – Makes you 30% harder to detect while sneaking for one hour

– Makes you 30% harder to detect while sneaking for one hour Bobblehead: Strength – Increases your Strength score by two for one hour

– Increases your Strength score by two for one hour Bobblehead: Unarmed – Increases damage with unarmed strikes by 25% for one hour

Getting the Curator Perk will increase the length of time that you are affected by Bobbleheads by one hour, making each Bobblehead last for two hours instead of one.