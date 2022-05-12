How do Effort Levels work in Pokémon Home?

Effort Levels are direct stats you find on your Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. These bonus stats increase your Pokémon’s overall traditional stats. For example, your Pokémon might have a set stat for their Special Attack, but you can improve it further by having a higher Effort Level in that category. How will Effort Levels work on this platform with Pokémon Legends: Arceus coming to Pokémon Home?

How Effort Levels work in Pokémon Home

Effort Levels do not appear in certain games, namely Pokémon Sword and Shield and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. From what we can tell, any Pokémon from Arceus: Legends will have their base stats set to a base Pokémon featured in that specific game. For example, if you send a level 25 Eevee from Legends: Arceus to Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl, Sword, or Shield, it will be as if you had caught that Eevee from that game. It should not receive the same stat bonuses from Effort Levels, making them stronger than traditional Eevee in the game.

If you were looking to have a more robust version of that Pokémon in the game, that wouldn’t be the case. Plus, their moveset will change as well. The level 25 Eevee from Legends: Arceus will have moves available to a level 25 Eevee from the respective game. There will be certain restrictions in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, whereas those sent to Pokémon Sword and Shield appear to be a bit more flexible. However, it doesn’t look like any special moves could be used by the Pokémon.

These overall restrictions should prevent any Pokémon from Pokémon Legends: Arceus from dealing an absurd amount of damage than expected in the game. The already written code will restrict things to ensure nothing is out of balance. Any Pokémon you bring from Pokémon Legends: Arceus and use in other games will also appear in a Strange Ball, making these Pokémon distinct from the others you catch.