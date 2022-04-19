How do Professions and Crafting work in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

While the biggest news out of the World of Warcraft Dragonflight expansion reveal is the return of dragons and the announcement of a new, playable Dracthyr race, there are several other noteworthy tidbits. One of the more surprising is that the WoW team has decided to do a rework of its Professions and Crafting systems. Let’s go over everything that’s changing.

Image via Activision Blizzard

Crafting Orders are a brand new way to get the items you need. Now you can use an Auction House-like interface to browse every craftable item in the game, put up the materials needed to make it, and send the order to anyone in the game. Essentially, this is a streamlined version of the Trade chat that we’ve all been seeing in World of Warcraft for years. However, this is one major difference. These items can be soulbound, which means you’ll have access to items that you previously needed the Profession to use. That should open up all sorts of possibilities for players.

Alongside this change, Blizzard is introducing crafting quality. This is a way to measure your skill as a crafter and will give you access to better gear as you improve your skill by completing work orders or crafting things for yourself. On top of that, you’ll be able to add even more crafting specializations to your repertoire. Spending points in these specializations will increase your skill with it, which makes it easy to set yourself apart from the other crafters in your guild.

These improvements aren’t the end of the crafting rework. Players will also notice a new-and-improved UI and new gear sets that add to the flavor while giving you better crafting stats. The best news though is that you’ll no longer have to dedicate bag space to carrying your gathering tools. Those will now have their own dedicated slot to give you some more room to work with.

As of this writing, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight doesn’t have a release date, but you can still check out all of the new zones coming or give the new dragonriding mechanic a look.