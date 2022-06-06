How do Sculk Shriekers work in Minecraft

With the addition of Miencraft’s 1.19 update, there are several new items you can find in the game. One of these items is the Sculk Shriekers. The strange item can be useful, but you’ll need to learn how to properly use it to get the most out of it in your world. Here’s what you need to know about how to use the Sculk Shriekers in Minecraft.

What to do with Sculk Shriekers

You can find a Sculk Shrieker in the Deep Dark biome. A Deep Dark biome spawns underground, typically in the mountainous region. You need to dig into the earth to find this location, and it usually spawns between Y=-1 and Y=-64. When you reach this location, there’s a chance a Sculk Shrieker might appear.

When you find one, the item will release a ringing-like sound when you activate it using a sculk sensor, a redstone signal, or if you step nearby it. In addition, you’ll see a distinct sound echoing from the top of the item. If you active the Sculk Shrieker three times, it will summon a Warden, so long as there’s already no one generated nearby.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Outside of summoning the Warden to that location, the Sculk Shrieker has no other use. You can grab it by using an item with Silk Touch and bring it back to a different site with you. However, the Warden will only appear at a Sculk Shrieker in the Deep Dark biome, not outside. Don’t expect a Warden to appear at your home if you plan to bring it with you.