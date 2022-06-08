How do Tales of Dungeon Diving work in Guild Wars 2

Guild Wars 2 has many different ways that you can play the game. You can choose to play more around the PvP side or play PvE-related elements. Dungeons are one of these PvE modes, and while they have been less cared for over the years, they remain a core part of the game. For one of the first times in a while, Guild Wars 2 has paid attention to the game’s core mechanics and fine-tuned some of the aspects.

Dungeons in Guild Wars 2

Dungeons are instances with their own unique stories and paths. When they were launched, dungeons were a core part of the Guild Wars 2 gameplay, and players used them to acquire funds and Exotic Armor pieces. Dungeons are still playable across the map, and there are eight specific dungeons with their own stories and rewards:

Ascalonian Catacombs.

Caudecus’s Manor.

Twilight Arbor.

Sorrow’s Embrace.

Citadel of Flame.

Honor of the Waves.

Crucible of Eternity.

The Ruined City of Arah.

Tales of Dungeons update in Guild Wars 2

In the past, players who completed Dungeons would be rewarded with currencies unique to the Dungeon. In the most recent update from Guild Wars 2, players would have received a mail informing them that their Dungeons Currencies have been combined. Tales of Dungeon Diving are a singular currency that replaces the individual currencies from before.

This means you now have one grand total currency count, which you can spend at Dungeon Vendors. It’s a valuable mechanic for players who have more currency of one Dungeon and less of another. It’s particularly useful if you’re trying to purchase specific Exotic Tier Runes or Weapons such as the Exotic Rune of the Nightmare. This new currency change means that players will be able to buy the items they need without farming a very hard dungeon.

