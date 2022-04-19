How does Dragonriding work in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

World of Warcraft has a new expansion coming, and it looks to be a good one for players who want to take to the skies. World of Warcraft: Dragonflight doesn’t yet have a confirmed release date, but fans are already clamoring to learn more about the incoming new mechanics. One such addition is Dragonriding, which will see players take flight on the back of one of the expansion’s Drakes.

Even at this early point, we know a decent amount about how Dragonriding will work in Dragonflight. Players will be able to unlock four different Drakes throughout the expansion, one for each zone of the Dragon Isles. Flight works a little differently from the flying mounts already present in the game: you’ll be able to jump onto the back of one of your Drakes and take to the skies, although at first the process will bear more of a resemblance to gliding than true flight. You will be able to upgrade the abilities of your Drakes and have them learn new moves as you progress, though, and by the end they’ll no doubt be doing loop-de-loops with the best of them.

The devs have also revealed that players’ Drakes will be customizable, allowing for a unique sense of ownership over your draconic companion. So there should be little confusion while exploring the sprawling Dragon Isles even if you come across other players spreading their own wings.