How does New Game Plus work in Rogue Legacy 2? Answered

New Game Plus is a fantastic feature in games that are made to be played over and over again. The feature usually freshens up the experience a bit with more intense difficulty, being able to to carry over certain weapons obtained during previous playthroughs, or add more interesting gameplay aspects. So, now that that hotly anticipated title Rogue Legacy 2 is out, how does new game plus work in it?

New Game Plus was added in update 0.4.0 and the first thing that will be need to be done after completing the game is talk to Elpis in Bearer of Hope. That is all that is needed to get started.

Once that is accomplished, the new game mode comes with a lot of different changes. To get started, players will be required to select burdens which make the Thread a much more difficult challenge. Plus, enemies will have an increase in difficulty as well since they will be leveled up and deal much more damage in each Thread. Each enemy’s damage is increased by 0.7% and its HP is increased by 1% per thread. There is a bright side, though, because this means that enemies will grant more experience points and the amount of Gold, Ore, and Amber on drops.

Once a player entered a new Thread, they are not required to finish it before starting a new one. However, once a new Thread is entered, all boss and teleport progress will reset. Soul Stone drops also only happen once per thread.

Finally, each Thread will require the player to use two burdens per NG+ level up to NG+10. After that level is reached, only one burden is required each Thread.