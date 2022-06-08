How does Solar Ignition work in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted

Solar Ignition is a term you may encounter in Destiny 2, especially when attempting to complete daily bounties. It’s a term of how you need to take down an enemy in the game, added for the Destiny 2 Solar 3.0 update, adding more depth and flexibility for Solar builds. In this guide, we will cover how Solar Ignition works and how you go about causing it in Destiny 2.

How Solar Ignition works

Essentially, Solar Ignition is a damage over time buff that consistently burns the target. Notably, it happens when building stacks of Scorch against your target. Then, depending on the ones you select for your Guardian, you can inflict it to a target by hitting them with your abilities, such as grenades or ranged melee attacks.

When you apply enough of these stacks to a target, they build up and eventually cause a Solar Ignition, causing your target to explode. You may even have the chance to cause this by properly pairing abilities, such as the Hunter’s Weighted Knight that ignites a scorched target.

How to use Solar Ignition

You can use Solar Ignition by optimizing your Scorch stacks against a target to cause massive damage following the build-up. You will have to strategically use your grenade and ranged-melee abilities to build this up in a fight, especially in PvP. If you’re having trouble causing a Solar Ignition to kill against a target, you may want to review the abilities on your Guardian to ensure you can generate enough Scorch stacks for it to happen or sync your abilities to force a Solar Ignition effect.

Fragments are another good way to add additional opportunities for Scorch to happen. For example, the Ember of Ashes applies more Scorch stacks to a target on top of the ones you already use during combat. In addition, the Ember of Char causes a Solar Ignition effect from a target to spread out, causing Scorch to nearby enemies. There are multiple ways to approach this, depending on your build and how you prefer to play your Guardian.