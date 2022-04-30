How does Survival Bowling work in Nintendo Switch Sports? Answered

Bowling is arguably the most popular game you can play in Nintendo Switch Sports. It’s easily played while relaxing and is as enjoyable to play now as it was in 2006’s Wii Sports. With the game’s new online feature being a main selling point, Nintendo Switch Sports has worked in a mini-battle royale mode in Survival Bowling. Here is how it works.

To play Survival Bowling in Nintendo Switch Sports, you just need to play online and search for a lobby with up to 16 players. This is an elimination mode where every three frames, the players with the lower scores are eliminated from play. As long as you survive to the next round, you keep going until the tenth and final frame decides the victor.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Besides the elimination factor, this is a standard game of Bowling. Everything that usually goes is in play here, with you aiming to get as many strikes and spares as possible while avoiding gutter balls. You can always see how your score relates to other players in the game and how close you ate to advancing to the next round of frames. After you finish a frame, you will have to wait for everyone else in the lobby to catch up and record their scores.