How the Conflict Scanner works in No Man’s Sky

You can craft many upgrades for your ship and Exosuit in No Man’s Sky. Many of these help you explore the galaxy around you and get to grips with complicated matters such as harvesting seeds from wildlife. However, some upgrades, such as the Conflict Scanner, make no sense even once installed. This guide explains how to use the Conflict Scanner, so you can read the data it provides.

How to use the Conflict Scanner

Screenshot by DoubleXP

When you have the Conflict Scanner installed in your ship, it reveals the conflict level in every system on the galaxy map. You probably won’t notice this at first because most conflict levels are a number. The higher the number, the higher the risk of being attacked by pirates. However, if you’re looking for a pirate-controlled system, you need to look for systems with a pirate-controlled conflict rating. A few other conflict levels don’t use numbers, but they all relate to low-level conflict, whereas pirate-controlled is the most interesting because it points out pirate systems in No Man’s Sky.

How to install the Conflict Scanner

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You need to purchase the Conflict Scanner blueprints from the Anomaly for 150 Nanites. Once you have them, you’ll need 1 Wiring Loom and 1 Walker Brain to install it in your ship. You can get Wiring Loom from caches on planets, trading, or purchasing it from the galactic market. You’re probably going to have to take down a Sentinel Walker for a Walker Brain, which requires you to fight through a few waves of Sentinels. Once the Conflict Scanner is installed, you can see the data in the galaxy map.