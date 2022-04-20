How does the Mossy Lure work in Pokémon Go?

A Mossy Lure is a unique item in Pokémon Go. It’s a good item to use if you’re looking to find specific Pokémon or trying to evolve something into a distinct form. This guide will cover how a Mossy Lure works in Pokémon Go and how to use it.

To use your mossy lure, click on the Poké Stop you want to use it on, and click at the top plus icon. It should look like the lure module icon. You’ll see a list of the lure modules you have in your inventory. You need to be in the range of the PokéStop to use it.

It’s also important to note that when one player uses any of the lures, all players in the immediate area can take advantage of it. If you use a lure, your friend, and any other trainer nearby, you can also take advantage of it when in the vicinity of the Poké Stop the mossy lure was placed on. When you activate a Mossy Lure, you will be drawing Bug, Grass, and Poison-type Pokémon to your location, and any Pokémon receiving a boosted spawn during certain events.

You can also use the mossy lure to evolve your Eevee into a Leafeon. This is the only way to obtain Leafeon, the Grass-type evolution for Eevee. If you’re looking for a reliable Grass-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go, Leafeon is a decent choice. It won’t be stronger than a Venusaur or Tangrowth, but if you want a single type of every Eevee in your collection, that’s how you get it. Leafeon is not the best Eevee evolution, but it’s not bad.

You can always obtain more lure modules by purchasing them in the Pokémon Go store for 200 Poké Coins.