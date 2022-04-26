How does the new scoreboard system work in Overwater 2? Answered

Multiple changes in Overwatch 2 will set the game apart from the original Overwatch game. If you’re coming over to this game from the first one, when reviewing the scoreboard, you will encounter several unique things you did not see beforehand. In this guide, we’re going to cover how the new scoreboard system works in Overwatch 2.

Alongside the previous eliminations and deaths, the information you’re used to seeing on the Overwatch scoreboard shows critical statistics in real-time to players on both teams. Now, everyone will see who is doing the top damage and healing by showing the real-time for everyone on both sides. Not only will you see your teammate’s details and the healing they’re doing, but you can see your opponent’s information, giving you an idea of who you’d like to focus on as a team. Of course, your opponents can use these details as well, too.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

When playing with friends, you can use it to gauge how you’re doing with a particular hero during a match, rather than waiting for it to end to see the results. In addition, you watch your progression through the game, gauging how your healing or damage varies at different game stages. When trying out a new character or wanting to see how well you pair with another, you can use this information to see how well you sync together. You’ll want to make sure to check these throughout a match, but don’t rely on this information too much as it will vary based on skill and playstyle.