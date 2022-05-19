How does the Workshop work in Arma Reforger?

Arma Reforger has a few different modes for you to play in. The main modes focus on getting you into games on Everon, where you can battle it out with or against other players and AI soldiers for supremacy over the island. However, there’s also a Workshop option, a feature of the game that you may be unfamiliar with. This guide explains how the Workshop works so you can access everything the game has to offer.

How to use the Workshop

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Workshop is a mod marketplace that hosts every approved mod for Arma Reforger. You can play the game without needing to interact with them, but some players enjoy using them because of how they change the way you play. You can check if a match you want to join requires a mod because it will have a red warning triangle next to its name. You can then download the mod from the match list, but this doesn’t always work.

If, when you click to download the mod, the download progress bar sticks at 0% and doesn’t move, it’s broken. The more effective way to download mods is to open the Workshop, search for the mod you need, and download it. The progress bar will fill up slowly as the mod is downloaded. Note that you can’t create a game for other players to join while you are downloading a mod.

The Workshop doesn’t do anything other than host the mods you might be interested in. If you hear about a mod that sounds good to you, search for it in the Workshop and download it to try it out. All mods are free, so there’s no need to spend a penny.

What is the Workshop?

Screenshot by DoubleXP

