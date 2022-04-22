How Dual Entitlement works for F1 22

Now that F1 22 has an official release date, we can start preparing for the release of the latest Formula 1 simulation game. F1 22, much like F1 2021, will have both old and current-gen versions of the game, and users will be able to have access to both by purchasing one copy of the game. However, this system — called Dual Entitlement — will work much as it does with other EA Sports games. So, how does Dual Entitlement work for F1 22? Let’s take a look.

First off, it’s important to note that Dual Entitlement is only available for the Champions Edition of F1 22. In addition to three days of early access to the game, users will also be able to receive both the old-gen and current-gen versions of the game for the platform that the game was purchased. So, if you buy the Champions Edition for a PlayStation console, you will have the PS4 and PS5 versions in your library.

Dual Entitlement also gives the users the ability to go back and forth between the versions, even on the same console. Users will be able to download both versions of the title on a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. This will come in handy, especially since EA has ruled out crossplay for online play in F1 22.

Also, any pre-order content that was received and added to your account will be moved over from a PS4 or Xbox One platform, to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. With that, you won’t need to worry about losing any of that content during a transition between versions.