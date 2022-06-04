How farming works in Going Medieval

Food is important in life, as well as in Going Medieval, there is no doubt about that. Unfortunately, your food supplies will only last you so long and you will be on your own before you know it. If you don’t find a steady food supply, your settlers will soon perish and there won’t be anything you can do about it. That is where farming comes in. This age-old technique will get you through and keep your settlers’ bellies full. Here is everything you need to know about farming in Going Medieval.

Learn agriculture

Screenshot by DoubleXP

To start things off, you will need to learn the ancient art of agriculture. Your settlers don’t begin the game knowing how to farm. Instead, you will need to go to the research tab at the top of the screen. Once there, select the agriculture tab and choose to unlock it. This will allow you to begin your farming journey. Soon you will have delicious meals that the whole village can enjoy. You can further your agricultural journey in the future by learning brewing and food preservation. This will allow you to make alcohol and preserve your crops for future usage.

How to farm

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Starting a farm is rather simple. You will most likely begin the game with some type of seeds that you can use to start a farm with. After learning the agriculture skill, select the Zone tab in the bottom right corner of the screen. You can also press F7 to bring it up. The “Zone” tab looks like two squares overlapping each other. After selecting the tab, a menu will open that shows the default farm type as a cabbage field. You will most likely start your farming experience by creating a cabbage field. Select it, and drag your cursor across the screen wherever you would like the field. Press the right mouse button to create the field and your settlers will do the rest for you as long as you have the required materials.

If you don’t have the required materials to make the type of farm you selected, you can gather seeds from harvesting nearby wild crops. After creating a farm wait for the crops to ripen. Once they are ripe, select a crop and press the harvest button that appears in the lower right corner of the screen. Any available settlers will come harvest each of the crops you select to be harvested. Make sure you don’t let the crops sit for too long. This will cause them to spoil.