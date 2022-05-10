Followers will be making their way over to Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak to assist you during hunts. They will act similar to other player hunters where they can ride monsters, set down traps, heal you, and come with a unique moveset. In this guide, we’re going to cover how Followers work in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak and how you can best use them in your hunts.

How to use Followers

Any Follower you take with you in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will serve as a helpful companion during a hunt. You can only bring them if you are doing a single-player adventure. They will be unavailable in any multiplayer form, which means you can bring your Palamute or Palico with you when you have a Follower.

A Follower will work alongside you and act independently of your character. While you’re dealing with the primary adversary for a hunt, they may run off to grab one of the nearby monsters and use it in battle. They may also prepare a few traps nearby to catch a monster you have nearly defeated. Alternatively, they may toss you healing items and keep you alive during a battle if you need it.

You can unlock additional Followers to bring during hunts as you progress through the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak story. The characters from Elgado that you can bring with you as a Follower include Fiorayne, Luchika, Jae, Admiral Galleus, and Master Arlow.

The Followers will be available during Follower Quests, and completing them offers exclusive rewards. You will need to have Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak to access Follower quests.