How get a good night’s sleep and become fully rested My Time at Sandrock

Sleeping is an important function in My Time at Sandrock. If you don’t spend time resting after a long day’s work, your character will become exhausted, and they won’t function as well as they could the next day. When your character wants a full night’s rest, you want to make sure you go to bed on time and complete all of your activities for the day in a timely fashion. Here’s what you need to know about getting a good night’s sleep and being fully rested in My Time at Sandrock.

How to get a good night’s sleep

Your time management is vital in My Time at Sandrock. You want to spend each day working on worthwhile projects, which means managing your character’s Stamina levels. You can see how much Stamina they have at the bottom of your screen, to the right of their health. Nearly every activity you do with your character, where you’re recovering resources or searching for something in the environment, uses your Stamina. When it reaches zero, you can choose to complete smaller tasks through Sandrock, such as speaking with people, purchasing items, or tending to your crafting projects at your Workshop.

When you’re ready, head inside your Workshop and interact with your bed. You can choose to sleep for your character’s Stamina levels to return to normal at the start of the next day. You want to make sure you return before 03:00, or your character will pass out, regardless of their Stamina levels.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

If you want to make sure your character gets a good night’s sleep and becomes fully rested for the next day, make sure you get them in bed before 24:00, which is midnight. Your character will be much more rested the next day, so they won’t have dark circles around their eyes. Plus, they gain a Well-Rested buff, increasing their experience gain by 10%, and their luck goes up by 20 for the rest of the day.