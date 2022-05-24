In a free update for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Loadouts have become available to all players. With Loadouts, you can quickly swap between your preferred armor and weapon sets, giving you the chance to utilize different playstyles based on the situation you’re attempting to tackle. You will receive five Loadouts in total, but you need to unlock them and when you can begin to customize them. Here’s what you need to know about how Loadouts work in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

How to unlock Loadouts

You need to unlock your Loadouts to use them. They have to do with the Armory, a building you can craft in Ravensthorpe. You can find it on the east side of your settlement, next to the water. Unlike the other buildings in your settlement, you need to use Foreign Supplies to unlock it. After building it, your first Loadout is available to you, but you will need to upgrade it multiple times to access all of them.

These are all of the costs to unlock your Loadouts.

Two Loadouts: 100 Foreign Supplies

Three Loadouts: 400 Foreign Supplies

Four Loadouts: 800 Foreign Supplies

Five Loadouts: 1,200 Foreign Supplies

How Loadouts work

You can access each Loadout from your main inventory. Here, you can swap out each piece of Eivor’s weaponry, making each Loadout unique to a combat situation. You can also tie Abilities to each of the Loadouts. To do this, scroll over to the Ability menu, and you can assign specific attacks and valuable talents to each Loadout, further customizing them.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

All of your Loadouts is inside your Armory on display. You can visit its interior to see them on the surrounding walls.