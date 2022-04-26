How long are the Mega Evolve cooldown timers in Pokémon Go?

One of the more complicated aspects of Mega Pokémon in Pokémon Go was Mega Candy. You needed to have enough of this resource to Mega Evolve a Pokémon. Without it, you’d be unable to use this mechanic, forcing players to participate in Mega Raids or complete specific Field Research tasks. Now, you can Mega Evolve a Pokémon based on a cooldown timer. In this guide, we’re going to cover how long the Mega Evolve cooldown timers are in Pokémon Go.

The Mega Evolve cooldown timer varies on your Pokémon due to their Mega Level. The higher a Pokémon’s Mega Level is, the shorter the cooldown timer. These are all the Mega Evolve cooldown timers you need to worry about for each level.

Level 0 Cooldown Timer: 14 Days

Level 1 Cooldown Timer: 7 Days

Level 2 Cooldown Timer: 5 Days

Level 3 Cooldown Timer 3 Days



At the highest level, Mega Level 3, you only have to wait three days for your Pokémon’s Mega Evolution to be ready again. When you Mega Evolve a Pokémon, you’ll receive multiple rewards for doing this while playing the game. The more you Mega Evolve the better rewards you’re going to receive. If you’re looking to participate in multiple events in Pokémon Go, we recommend having several Pokémon that can Mega Evolve, giving you the chance to optimize your cooldown timers to receive the most rewards.

You can lower a Pokémon’s cooldown timer by using Mega Energy, but they are no longer a requirement alongside the cooldown timers.