How long does the Arma Reforger free trial last on Xbox?

Arma Reforger was just announced and released on PC and, unexpectedly, the Xbox Series consoles. At 29.99, this package includes a whole creation suite that will allow players to create and play a large variety of content made by the Arma community. This was released via early access on PC, but on Xbox, it was dropped on their Game Preview program. Game preview titles have free trials, and Arma Reforger is no different.

Bigger trial than most

Arma Reforger has the most generous trial I’ve yet seen on the Xbox Game Preview program. It offers six hours of game time which is more than enough to sample everything this initial release provides. New Arma players should head into the in-depth training grounds to familiarize themselves with the dense controls needed to play this military sim.

When launching the free trial, you will be presented with this message pictured above. Based on how much playtime you have left for that trial, this will change. To prevent using trial time by accident, ensure that you bring up the Xbox guide and manually close the game after each session. Sometimes, a game left in a quick resume will still take up trial time, and you will run out quickly.

Another good tip is to create a new Xbox profile if you want more time with a game. Each account is given six accounts per trial, so feel free to make a new one if you want more time before deciding to unlock the trial by purchasing the full product.

Once you’ve finished the combat tutorial, you can hop into some multiplayer matches or download some mods and try your hand at testing creations from the Arma community.