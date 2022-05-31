How long will the Ice Age DLC last in Minecraft?

New DLC is available for Minecraft right now, and it is based on the animated film franchise Ice Age. The DLC includes a new explorable map based on the films, new skins based on the characters from the films, and a new collecting mission. The Ice Age DLC expansion is available for a limited time though, meaning if you want to get your hands on these new Ice Age stuff, you need to download them when you still can.

How long will the Ice Age DLC remain available?

The Ice Age DLC is available to download starting today, May 31. The DLC can only be downloaded on the latest version of Minecraft Bedrock, which needs to be downloaded separately. You will only be able to download the game until July 31, so get them while you still can. The free features and items included in the DLC are limited to one per account.

What is included in the Ice Age DLC?

The DLC includes a new Overworld map for you to explore, which includes areas and animals inspired by the Ice Age movies. The Ice Age films take place in ancient times during the time of Woolly Mammoths and Sabre-toothed tigers. You’ll spot some saber-tooth tigers, ancient pigs, and dodo birds wandering in this new Overworld. Some of the environment will also look more prehistoric and match more closely to the films. There’s even an underground jungle similar to the one in Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs where dinosaurs are shown walking around.

There will be 30 new skins as part of the DLC and they are based on the animal characters from the films. The new skins include ones based on Manny, Diego, Sid, and Scrat. Scrat is a sabre-toothed squirrel and the mascot of the franchise. A running gag throughout the series is that Scrat is constantly trying to get his acorn and hide it. That running gag is turned into a new collectible mini-game in Minecraft, as you can find and collect acorns scattered throughout the Ice Age Overworld.