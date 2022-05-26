You’ll spend your time scouring My Time at Sandrock trying to find precious resources to bring back to your Workshop to use in various crafting projects. There’s a lot of chance to find these precious resources or for rare events in the game. A good way to do this is with the Luck stat. Here’s what you need to know about how Luck works in My Time at Sandrock.

How Luck works

From what we can tell, Luck will increase your chances of finding resources and locating them in the rubble while harvesting from resource nodes. Whenever you’re searching junk piles or breaking down a node with your pickhammer or your axe, the harder to find resources have a better chance to appear, making it a better investment for you and any stamina you use. This stat also factors into kicking trees you find in the desert or cacti.

Luck is a passive ability you have to contend with while at Sandrock. You can increase it by eating specific meals or by wearing clothing. If you’re content with harvesting resources and adding more to your collection to use at your Workshop, you don’t have to worry about it too much towards the beginning. When your crafting projects require rarer resources, and you have limited items, Luck helps out quite a bit later in the game. You’ll want to create a decent foundation at your Workshop where you’re consistently turning in commissions and not having to spend too much time worrying about resources.