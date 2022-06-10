How many coins does it take to unlock everything in Mario Strikers: Battle League?

Coins are the primary currency in basically every Mario game that has even been created. This staple currency is what you use to purchase items. In Mario Strikers: Battle League, you need coins to purchase the gear sets. Each character starts off with five gear sets that you can purchase. You can also purchase the Bushido Gear set later on when you have some cup wins under your belt. If you’re a completionist, you may want to purchase all the sets for each character, but how many coins will that cost you?

How to get coins in Mario Strikers: Battle League

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Starting off, the game gives you 400 coins. That is enough to purchase one full set of gear for one character. You will need a lot more than that to purchase all of the other gear sets. Luckily, there are plenty of ways that you can obtain coins in Mario Strikers: Battle League. Here is a list of ways to obtain coins.

Training Matches

Cup Battles

Quickplay

Galactic Cup Battles

Each of these types of games will get you coins. It is best to start things off by going into the training tab and doing a training match. This will net you 800 coins. Cup Battles will each get you 400 coins for your first win and 50 each time you replay them. Of course, there are more methods that will get you coins and even ways to farm coins.

How much will the gear cost you?

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Solving the riddle of how much all of that gear will cost you is as simple as doing a few math problems. To start things off, each character has five sets of gear. Each set of gear has four pieces that cost 100 coins each. That means that each set of gear will cost you 400 coins. Multiply this by the number of gear sets there are and it will cost 2,000 coins per character for all their gear. Since there are 10 characters, that comes out to 20,000 coins. But wait, there’s more! Once you unlock the Bushido set, you can purchase it for each character. This set will cost you 1,200 coins per character since each piece costs 300. A little bit more math later, you have a grand total of 32,000 coins! Completing a game doesn’t come cheap. At least it won’t cost you any real money.