How many Final Fantasy games are there in total?

There are multiple Final Fantasy games for you to try. The first game in the series to release came out back in 1987 on the Nintendo Entertainment System. Since then, there have been multiple games, with Final Fantasy XVI coming out in 2023. How many Final Fantasy games are there for those who want to play the series from start to finish?

All Final Fantasy games

Main Final Fantasy series

This is the complete list of every Final Fantasy game you can play. Final Fantasy XVI will be released in the summer of 2023 and won’t be available until then. These are all of the main series games.

Final Fantasy

Final Fantasy II

Final Fantasy III

Final Fantasy IV

Final Fantasy V

Final Fantasy VI

Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy VIII

Final Fantasy IX

Final Fantasy X

Final Fantasy XI: Online

Final Fantasy XII

Final Fantasy XIII

Final Fantasy XIV: Online

Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn

Final Fantasy XV

Final Fantasy XVI

Related Final Fantasy games

Several other games take place outside of the main Final Fantasy series, but these are related to them, further advancing the stories within them.

Final Fantasy Grandmasters

Final Fantasy IV: The After Years

Final Fantasy X-2

Final Fantasy XII: Revenant Wings

Strange of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

There have been several other games that have also occurred within the Final Fantasy universe, but they don’t line up with everything from the main series. For example, there have been the Final Fantasy Tactics games, spin-off series such as Final Fantasy Mystic Quest or Final Fantasy Adventure, and several others. You can certainly check those out if you’re interested in playing Final Fantasy games, but those occur outside of the leading stories from the Final Fantasy games.