How many players can play multiplayer in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

In previous Pokémon games, the concept of multiplayer gameplay involved one player engaging in a Pokémon battle with another player sitting in front of them or, as the games gained the wireless gameplay ability, from much further away. For the first time in Pokémon history, fans will be able to experience co-op multiplayer gameplay in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How many players can play Pokémon Scarlet and Violent at once

The idea of co-op multiplayer in a Pokémon game seems pretty far-fetched because most of the games in the mainline series are single-player games, but somehow The Pokémon Company managed to pull it off for the upcoming Pokémon installment(s). However, playing the open-world game in multiplayer does have its limits — particularly in terms of how many friends you can play it with.

The game’s co-op multiplayer mode can only be played by up to four players. You’ll be able to link up with three other players locally or wirelessly and set off on your adventure as a four-person person party. The trailer showed the characters going their separate ways on different paths, so it’s unknown if players will be able to traverse through the yet-to-be-named region as a group in the same manner that the player character would battle Gigamax Pokémon alongside other characters in group raids in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will launch on November 18. Of course, no one wants to wait that long to see all of the adorable, new ‘mon coming to the game. To that end, several members of the community have been creating awesome fan art for characters like Lechonk, Smoliv, and Pawmi.