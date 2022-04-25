How many zones are in Diablo Immortal?

Diablo Immortal is a brand new adventure set in the Diablo universe. In it, you’ll be taking the role of an adventurer set between Diablo II: Lord of Destruction and Diablo III, where you’ll be helping Sanctuary rebuild in its hour of need. Because Diablo Immortal will feature multiple areas, how many zones will be in Diablo Immortal for you to explore and fight against demonic forces?

You can expect to check out eight unique zones in Diablo Immortal. Each of these zones features a distinct theme, different from the others, and various enemies you wouldn’t see in the other locations. The hordes of enemies will be relentlessly fighting against you, making it difficult to progress. As you dive further into the depths, you’ll be able to earn more loot and potentially find several secrets with worthwhile rewards within them.

While we know there will be eight zones in Diablo Immortal, we do not know the exact details of those zones at this time. The game will release for an open beta starting on June 2, which you can register for on a PC or your preferred smartphone device. When the open comes out, we’ll have a better of a handful of these zones, although it’s likely we won’t see all of them until the game launches later.

These eight zones will be the ones you primarily explore, battle against demons, and collect loot. Alongside these zones, you can expect to enter hub zones where you’ll be able to drop your loot to your bank, speak with NPCs, and catch up with friends between adventures.