Pokémon Go features multiple Pokémon for you to catch, and some of those Pokémon have Mega Evolutions. When a Pokémon is its Mega Evolution, it will be in this state for a limited amount of time, and they will come with a variety of bonuses for you to utilize. Each time you Mega Evolve a Pokémon, it goes up a Mega Level. In this guide, we’re going to cover how Mega Levels work in Pokémon Go.

Every Pokémon that can Mega Evolve starts at level zero, the base level. Upon Mega Evolving a Pokémon once, they will go up a level and remain in their Mega Evolution for a set amount of time. After devolving to their normal state, you can choose to use Mega Energy to Mega Evolve them again or wait for the cooldown period before doing so again. There are three Mega Levels for your Pokémon to reach. To go from Mega Level one to two takes seven Mega Evolutions, and to go from Mega Level two to three takes 30.

At each Mega Level, your Pokémon acquires additional rewards and has a shorter cooldown period. It also takes fewer Mega Energy to lower the cooldown period to Mega Evolve them again if you’d rather not wait for the cooldown.

The more you Mega Evolve a single Pokémon, the higher level they’re going to reach. If you want to plan to utilize these boosted rewards during specific events, we highly recommend Mega Evolving a Pokémon as often as possible to make sure they reach the max level.