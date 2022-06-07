How much does it cost to fully upgrade a character in Diablo Immortal? Answered

We have all had at least some interaction with free-to-play titles, especially on mobile stores fronts. For the most part, you can expect every one of these titles to try and get as much money out of you as they can. In the case of Diablo Immortal, you can play through a lot of the game without paying a cent, but there are multiple areas you can drop money into the game. If you were to upgrade a character in the game fully, how much would it cost?

Related: Does Diablo Immortal have auto fight?

How much does it cost to upgrade a character in Diablo Immortal fully?

To upgrade a character in Diablo Immortal, you will need to first level your character to the maximum cap of level 60 and then gather as good of gear as possible from the random drops from defeating enemies. While all of that can be done without opening your wallet, the third way requires some money.

To continue to upgrade your character after you find great gear and hit max level, you will need to gather Legendary Gems. There are a few ways to get them in-game, but you will need to purchase Legendary Crests for about $2-3 a pop and place them in Eternal Rifts to do it quickly. Any free way to get the gems will take a very long time. Legendary Crests can only be purchased outside of your first one. By placing your money in the right area, you are looking at about $50,000 to max out your character completely, with a potential of up to $80,000 if you are unlucky. For a full breakdown of how the math works out, we recommend looking at this Reddit post.

When you place a Legendary Crest in an Elder Rift, you are essentially using the game’s version of a loot box. Playing the legendary version of the Crest gives you access to one Legendary Gem once you complete the level. Without the Crest, you have an insanely small chance to earn one. Instead, you will likely get Runes, which are paid to the Jeweler Apprentice to buy the gem outright. Getting one of these gems this way at its lowest level will take multiple runs through Elder Rifts and getting lucky.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You then need to collect more of those gems to spend on upgrading them, which takes more resources over time. There are multiple kinds of gems that would require hundreds of dollars to be spent to have the resources to upgrade them fully. Some people have worked it out to a total of ten years of game time if you are not paying anything.

Related: Diablo Immortal review bombed over pay-to-win accusations

All of this really nails home how going for a completely maxed-out character in Diablo Immortal is not worth the money. You can play through the story and access all of the game content without putting any money into this well. We recommend just enjoying the game that you have and getting caught in the microtransaction web that Blizzard and NetEase want to tangle you in.