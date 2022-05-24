How much have I spent on League of Legends? Answered

Many players might be curious about how much money they’ve spent playing a particular game. As the years go by, it’s easy for this pile to stack up without even recognizing it. League of Legends is one of those games. How can you tell how much money you’ve spent in League of Leagues?

Money spent in League of Legends

You can do this by heading over this tool created by the game’s creators, Riot Games. You will need to log into your League of Legends account, and it will break down how much you’ve spent throughout the years you’ve been playing your account. Then, you can choose to share it with your friends, compare it with them, or post it online to see how you compare to others who also enjoy League of Legends.

Around the time this tool was initially created by Riot Games back in 2019, League players on Reddit were comparing their final totals to see who had the highest amount. The tool was shared with the community, and everyone used it as a playful way to have fun with each other in the community, and it still can be if you’d like to try bringing it back up with your friend group.

You can also use the tool as a healthy reminder that while free-to-play games are free to play, the developers do make their money back through other means. For those who would prefer to eye their spending, this tool can be an excellent way to serve as a reminder to keep track of your finances more closely.