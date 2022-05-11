How much time does it take for Rudric to respawn in Lost Ark

Lost Ark is filled with boss fights and one of the first of these can also be one of the most frustrating for new players. Rudric is one of the first World Bosses that players can come across and defeating him ticks off a box in the Adventurer’s Tome. After dabbling in forbidden magic just before the fall of the Holy Sacrian Empire, Rudric ended up as a walking corpse, doomed to wandering around a graveyard on the Rethramis Border map.

As one of the first bosses, there is no shortage of players looking for their chance to take Rudric on and get the valuable loot that he drops. However, this means that he’ll often already be dead when players go looking for him. If someone has already killed him recently, everyone else will need to wait until he respawns to have their crack at him.

What is Rudric’s respawn time in Lost Ark?

Screenshot by DoubleXP

If you’re having trouble finding Rudric, your first step would be to check out the location marked on the above map. Rudric has a wandering AI pattern that he follows, which means there isn’t a specific point players can go to if they want to find him. If you’ve searched the area thoroughly and haven’t found him, you’ll likely need to wait until he respawns to fight him for yourself.

How long will you have to wait? Rudric respawns every 30 minutes so if he’s just been killed then this will be the maximum you need to wait. Waiting around isn’t your only option though; you always have the option to change channels by clicking on the drop-down menu in the top right-hand corner of the screen. Changing channels can allow players to find a map with a pre-murdered Rudric for them to take down faster than simply waiting on the channel they began on.